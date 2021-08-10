Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Fau Vake’s Attacker Should Be In Prison

Tuesday, 10 August 2021, 12:46 pm
Press Release: Sensible Sentencing Trust

“A home detention sentence for one of Fau Vake’s attackers highlights how ineffective and soft our system has become; all four of those charged should face prison time and be properly held to account for their actions,” says Darroch Ball co-leader of Sensible Sentencing Trust.

“It is any wonder the violence on our streets is getting noticeably worse when someone who is charged with two instances of ‘assault with intent to injure’ gets such a weak slap on the wrist.”

“Our justice system was designed to deliver justice for victims, accountability for offenders, and to keep our communities safe. This type of weak-handed sentence for such a serious offence undermines that entire intent and purpose.”

“The fact is ultimately Vake died. This individual was part of the feral group who decided to beat him that night – taking his life.”

“This individual may not have thrown the punch that killed Vake, but he was a party it, and had direct involvement in relation to Vake’s death. It was a matter of luck, not intent, that he wasn’t the one that killed him," says Mr Ball.

“This doesn’t bode well for the sentencing of the man who is charged with Vake’s manslaughter.”

“It beggars belief that our system puts such little value in justice and accountability.”
 

