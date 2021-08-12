Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Reconnection Plan Provides Clarity For Tourism Businesses

Thursday, 12 August 2021, 1:10 pm
Press Release: Tourism Industry Aotearoa

The tourism industry is welcoming the increased clarity around when and how New Zealand will reconnect with the world, Tourism Industry Aotearoa says.

“It’s important to have a roadmap so all businesses, including tourism operators, can plan ahead and make informed decisions,” TIA Chief Executive Chris Roberts says.

Mr Roberts attended this morning’s Reconnecting New Zealanders with the World Forum.

“As Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern stated, this plan is not absolute and could change, but it is important we have a plan based on what we currently know.”

It is pleasing that one of the five objectives guiding the plan is ‘developing new ways to safely travel to and from New Zealand’, Mr Roberts says.

As expected, there will be a phased, risk-based reopening with the world.

The trial, to begin in October, for vaccinated New Zealand workers to make short trips abroad and then self-isolate at home, is a positive move.

While it provides no immediate tourism benefit, if it’s successful it will point the way to allowing travellers from low-risk countries to visit from 2022 without having to go into MIQ.

TIA is keen to work with the Government on its development of a traveller health declaration system, which will involve pre-departure declarations and arrival checks for those wanting to come to New Zealand.

Right now, vaccination remains the key, Mr Roberts says.

“The most important thing tourism businesses can do is encourage all their staff, family and friends to get vaccinated.”

For more information on the plan to reconnect New Zealanders with the world, go to: https://covid19.govt.nz/assets/reports/Independent-Advisory-Groups/Reconnecting-New-Zealanders-to-the-World/Reconnecting-New-Zealanders-to-the-World-Next-steps.pdf

