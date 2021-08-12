Steps Towards Reconnecting Will Be Well-received

BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope says the plan Reconnecting New Zealanders to the World balances the need for caution with the prospects for a managed reopening of the economy.

"The plan reinforces our reasons for maintaining an exclusion strategy and reinforces the importance of getting vaccinated.

"But it also establishes a risk-based approach to border entry - something we have been consistently calling for on behalf of the business community.

"Business travel has been taken into account with the provision for low-risk pathways, with quarantine-free entry for vaccinated travelers who have visited low-risk countries.

"Provision for medium-risk and high-risk pathways will also give more certainty around the process for travel generally.

"It was good to see the Prime Minister acknowledging working with employers on alternative isolation methods given the high pressure on the border, with the likely establishment of a self-quarantine pilot this year.

"The business community looks forward to working with Government on reconnecting with the world to ensure next steps are well planned and executed and we can continue to keep New Zealanders safe."

