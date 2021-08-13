Effects Of COVID-19 On Trade: At 4 August 2021
Friday, 13 August 2021, 12:03 pm
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Effects of COVID-19 on trade is a weekly update on New
Zealand’s daily goods trade with the world. Comparing the
values with previous years shows the potential impacts of
COVID-19.
The data is provisional and should be
regarded as an early, indicative estimate of intentions to
trade only, subject to revision.
We advise caution in
making decisions based on this data.
Visit our
website to read this information release and to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Labour’s Cave-in To The Business Lobbies
At a time when New South Wales is in crisis over the Delta variant, it seems bizarre that our government is willing to risk heading down the same track. Yesterday though, Labour appeared willing to jeopardise the gains made by the Team of Five Million, by embarking on a “pilot scheme” that will allow hundreds of business executives to go overseas to so-called “medium risk” countries and then self-isolate at home on their return... More>>