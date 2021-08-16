Quad bikes must be regularly serviced

WorkSafe New Zealand is once again reminding businesses that regular servicing and proper maintenance of quad bikes can save lives.

The reminder comes after the sentencing of two businesses in Timaru District Court on August 5.

Dairy Holdings Limited and Coryston Limited were sentenced under the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 following the death of their employee in September 2019.

The employee, Stacey Rodgers, died as a result of crushing injuries that occurred during a quad bike roll-over.

A WorkSafe investigation found that the condition of the quad bike was consistent with an ATV that had been in regular use but had not been serviced for a prolonged period. The quad bike’s brakes, steering, suspension and front bull bar/bumper were all in need of servicing/repair.

The investigation concluded that the quad bike was not fit for use in a farming environment as it was in need of mechanical repair.

“There are far too many preventable quad bike accidents happening across New Zealand. This is another tragic reminder that farm vehicles such as quad bikes must be regularly serviced and adequately maintained,” says Area Investigation Manager Steve Kelly.

On average, five people die in work related quad bike accidents each year and many more are injured. Most quad bike injuries and fatalities are caused by the quad bike rolling over.

WorkSafe provides a range of tools and resources for businesses using quad bikes. A strong recommendation is that businesses consider installing crush protection devices (CPDs) on the back of quad bikes.

ACC offers a cash back offer on CPDs, and WorkSafe urges operators to take advantage of the offer.

“A CPD is a simple and valuable way of keeping users safe,” Mr Kelly said.

“While the companies had purchased a CPD for the quad bike involved, this was not installed at the time of the accident. However, the poor maintenance and servicing of the machine would still have exposed users to significant risk.”

“Dairy Holdings needed to have developed, implemented, monitored and reviewed an effective safe system of work for employees operating the quad bike at Coryston Farm. Coryston should have ensured the quad bike was properly serviced and maintained.”

Dairy Holdings Limited:

Dairy Holdings Limited was sentenced at the Timaru District Court on August 5.

A fine of $247,500 was imposed and 50% was apportioned to Dairy Holdings Limited resulting in a fine of $123,750.

Reparation of $110,000 was ordered to be paid to the victim’s family and apportioned equally between Dairy Holdings Limited and Coryston Limited.

Dairy Holdings Limited was sentenced under sections 36(1)(b), 36(3)(c), 48(1) and 48(2)(c) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 Being a PCBU having a duty to ensure, so far is reasonably practicable, that the health and safety of workers whose activities in carrying out work are influenced or directed by the PCBU, including the victim, while the workers are carrying out the work, namely operating a quad bike as part of farm work at Coryston Farm, did fail to comply with that duty and that failure exposed workers to a risk of death and serious injury from being crushed by a quad bike during a roll-over event.

A maximum fine of $1,500,000

Coryston Limited:

Coryston Limited was sentenced at the Timaru District Court on August 5.

A fine of $247,500 was imposed and 50% was apportioned to Coryston Limited resulting in a fine of $123,750.

Reparation of $110,000 was ordered to be paid to the victim’s family and apportioned equally between Dairy Holdings Limited and Coryston Limited.

Coryston Limited was sentenced under sections 36(1)(a), 36(3)(b), 48(1) and 48(2)(c) of the Health and Safety at Work Act 2015 Being a PCBU having a duty to ensure, so far is reasonably practicable, that the health and safety of workers who work for the PCBU, including the victim, while at work in the business or undertaking, namely operating a quad bike as part of farm work at Coryston Farm, did fail to comply with that duty and that failure exposed workers to a risk of death and serious injury from being crushed by a quad bike during a roll-over event.

A maximum fine of $1,500,000

At the request of Stacey’s family, WorkSafe has named the victim in this media release. This is not our usual procedure.

