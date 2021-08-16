Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ’s Teen Birth Rate: Time To Stop Worrying About It?

Monday, 16 August 2021, 12:29 pm
Press Release: Family First


A new report examining New Zealand’s teen birth rate has just been released, and says that since 2008 New Zealand's teen birth rate has plummeted by almost two thirds, so is it time to stop worrying about it?

Researcher Lindsay Mitchell tracked trends in teenage maternal inputs and child outcomes in order to answer this question. What she found was that a number of the risks associated with teenage births have actually worsened.

"Teen mothers are increasingly likely to live in the poorest quintile; obesity which increases pregnancy and birth complications is rising; and the dependency rate on welfare benefits appears slightly elevated. The disproportionate perinatal mortality rate - the death of babies between 20 weeks after conception to 27 days after birth - remains tragically and unacceptably high, and possibly rising according to official data."

"The smoking rate for pregnant teens, which increases risk of miscarriage, is much higher than for other teens. There was only a small reduction in mothers under 20 smoking at registration with Lead Maternity Carer between the periods of 2008-2012 and 2013-18 from 36.4 to 34.4 percent. Indicators for drug and alcohol use also suggest higher rates among pregnant or teen parents."

Poor child outcomes associated with teen births include higher rates of hospitalisation, maltreatment, and lower cognitive achievement. There have been improvements in the general child population since 2008 such as fewer maltreatment substantiations; declining hospitalisation for assault, maltreatment and neglect injuries; and higher pre-school attendance (which could indicate greater cognitive achievement). But there are also coincidental worsening outcomes: higher hospitalisation rates for medical reasons and increasing child mental health and behavioural problems. However, in the absence of maternal age-specific data these developments cannot be labelled anything more than coincidental.

On a positive note, Mitchell found a growing proportion of teen mothers enrol in a teen parent unit continuing their education. It remains the case however that most do not.

Compounding all of this, teen mothers and their children are susceptible to ‘falling through the cracks’. Drop-out from the longitudinal Growing Up in New Zealand study typically comprised Māori, Pacific or Asian teen mothers living in high deprivation areas with incomplete education.

According to Mitchell, "About those children presenting the greatest concern, we know the least. What we do know is when young females delay first births, their own life opportunities increase. Becoming mothers with risk-taking years behind them, having completed their education and/or acquired work skills, and established economic and relationship stability, makes a world of difference to their own lives and their children’s."

"Based on the findings of this report, a continuing decline in the teenage birth rate should be actively encouraged and welcomed. There is no margin for complacency."

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Family First on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Fall Of Kabul


Like a giant Ponzi scheme, the 20 year experiment in nation-building in Afghanistan has come crashing down, in pieces. Since the US and its allies invaded the country in late 2001, hundreds of thousands of Afghani people have been killed. (The official death toll of 241,000 Afghanis killed in the conflict since 2001 is probably a vast under-statement). Millions of Afghanis have become internal refugees or have fled abroad, and trillions of dollars in resources have been spent... More>>
 

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


RNZ: Full vaccine rollout required to start opening border, report says
A new report - with the backing of public health experts - is calling for a phased reopening of New Zealand's borders, but only once the vaccination programme is fully rolled out... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 