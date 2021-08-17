Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

SkyCity propose $3 an hour base rate increase

Tuesday, 17 August 2021, 2:33 pm
Press Release: Unite Union

SkyCity propose $3 an hour base rate increase before bargaining with union on Thursday

Unite Union has welcomed the proposed $3 an hour increase in the start rate at SkyCity from $20.10 to $23.10 an hour.

"This is a good start to bargaining for the union collective agreement which is scheduled to start this Thursday, said Unite Union Advocate Mike Treen.

"We think they were morally required to raise wages above the living wage as they had essential workers (cleaners, security, facilities) working right through the level 4 lockdown last year. We also think the correct response to a supposed labour shortage is to start by paying at least a living wage and it's really positive to see a major hospitality employer do the right thing here.

"The union is disappointed that the company for the first time has started negotiations with their non-union staff before bargaining is concluded with the union.

"We are also disappointed that the company deliberately delayed the start of bargaining by several weeks, seemingly to allow the company time to make this pre-emptive strike in bargaining to undermine the union and its role.

"I wrote to the company on July 10 arguing that "We need to restructure pay at SkyCity to reward staff for their skills and service and the unhealthy unsocial hours they must work. There clearly needs to be a substantial wage movement to do so." I offered an "adult discussion: on how this might be achieved.

https://thedailyblog.co.nz/2021/07/10/an-open-letter-to-rob-campbell-chair-of-the-board-of-skycity-entertainment-group/ 
 

"A three dollar an hour increase in the base rate is a good start. 'We will bank this offer as the starting point for bargaining and concentrate on rewards for skill, service, and compensation for anti-social hours the SkyCity staff have to work.

"Every non-union staff member should take this opportunity to join the union and use the bargaining round to improve the offer being made to them as individuals through the collective process the union gives them", said Mike Treen.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Unite Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Media’s Handling Of (A) The Afghan Crisis, And (B) The Hacked DHB Material


Reportedly, there has been “chaos “in downtown Kabul and “chaos“ out at the Kabul airport. “Chaos” has become one of the go-to terms of modern journalism. By definition, ‘chaos” removes the need to, or even the/possibility of, rational explanation for what is happening right in front of us. As long as chaos is happening in someone else’s backyard – while we’re safe and snug around the TV camp-fire at home... More>>
 


Ministry of Health: One New Community Case
A positive case of COVID-19 has been identified in the community early this afternoon and is now under investigation. We will provide further updates once additional information comes to hand. The case is located in Auckland and a link between the case and the border or managed isolation is yet to be established... More>>

Amazon: The Lord Of The Rings Original Series Sets Season Two In The U.K.

Amazon Studios announced today that its untitled The Lord of the Rings original series will film Season Two in the United Kingdom (U.K.). The shift from New Zealand to the U.K. aligns with the studio’s strategy... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Sets Out Plan To Reconnect New Zealanders To The World

The Government will use the second half of 2021 to vaccinate as many New Zealanders as possible and safely conduct a self-isolation trial for vaccinated New Zealanders in order to prepare for a phased resumption of quarantine-free travel... More>>

ALSO:


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 