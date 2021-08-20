PSA pays tribute to Sir Michael Cullen
Friday, 20 August 2021, 11:51 am
Press Release: PSA
It is with great sadness that the Public Service
Association acknowledges the death of Sir Michael Cullen.
Our thoughts are with his family and friends.
PSA national
secretary Kerry Davies says, "Sir Michael was a friend of
the union movement and working people. His life was spent in
service to his fellow New Zealanders and he was always
generous with his time and intellect, while remaining down
to earth and humble."
"Our union members directly benefit
from Sir Michael’s work to support and rebuild the
capacity and capability of the public service during his
term in government in the early 2000s."
"All working New
Zealanders also benefit from Kiwisaver, Working for Families
and the New Zealand Superannuation Fund - those bold
contributions to society’s safety net."
"His deep
relationships with tangata whenua, built during his time as
Minister in charge of Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations,
continued until his death."
"His achievements leave a
legacy that will impact us all for generations to come. We
will miss him immensely. Moe mai rā e te
rangatira."
