Auckland Transport pays tribute to Sir Michael Cullen

Auckland Transport (AT) today paid tribute to Sir Michael Cullen, who has died aged 76.

Sir Michael served as an AT Board member between 2017 and 2019.

AT Board Chair Adrienne Young-Cooper describes Sir Michael as one of New Zealand's most outstanding and influential political figures over a number of decades.

“His contribution to public life has been immense across so many fields,” she says.

“He was a man of huge integrity and intellect. Our deepest condolences go to Lady Anne and the family.”

Mrs Young-Cooper says that around the board table, Sir Michael was always a voice of considered reason - with his renown quick wit often not far from the surface.

“Sir Michael had an incredible eye for detail and such a questioning mind. He came at issues from every angle before reaching the right conclusion.”

As Minister of Finance, Sir Michael played a key role in approving funding for the undergrounding of the railway line in New Lynn - which was, at the time, one of the country’s largest transport projects.

More recently he was a strong advocate for road safety and sat on the AT Board panel which approved slower speeds on roads around the region.

“Sir Michael has left many legacies, and the saving of lives on our roads will be one that will last well into the future,” says Young-Cooper.

AT’s Chief Executive Shane Ellison adds that Sir Michael was a source of wise counsel at both governance and managerial levels.

“He will be sadly missed.”

© Scoop Media

