Sir Michael Cullen farewelled

Friday, 20 August 2021, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Business New Zealand


Sir Michael Cullen contributed significantly to New Zealand society and will be greatly missed, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope.

"Sir Michael was a strong hand at the wheel as Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister, who always sought to put New Zealand’s interests first as demonstrated through legacy policies such as KiwiSaver and the NZ Super Fund.

"He continued with his commitment to public service after Parliament with a number of roles including chairing the Tax Working Group, a job that in my experience he did with fairness and intelligence and which helped bring improvements to our tax system," Mr Hope said.

"Sir Michael will be remembered with gratitude and respect, and the thoughts of the Business NZ Network are with Sir Michaels family on this sad day."

Covid-19, 20/8: 31 Cases Overall, Wellington Cases


There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases associated with the current Auckland community outbreak to 31. All cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On our polarised attitudes to the Covid response


Thesis meets antithesis again, this time in the pages of the New Zealand Herald. A week ago, Liam Dann wrote a column pondering how in contrast to the death and suffering Covid is wreaking all around the world, New Zealanders “are living in an open and thriving economy - with sports events, theatre, music and all the rest.” This reality and the wider work required to address social inequality, Dann felt, are being drowned out by the Covid complainers... More>>



 
 


They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington
Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a “location of interest” because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Government: C-130 Hercules to depart for the Middle East

Earlier in the week, the Government announced the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to the Middle East to assist with the international evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, including of New Zealanders and other approved foreign nationals... More>>

The Conversation: As New Zealand mobilises to help in Afghanistan, its rescue response faces serious challenges

The question of whether New Zealand accepts some moral responsibility to help Afghans who worked with its armed forces has now been answered. But another question remains: will high ideals be brought to earth by political and practical obstacles..? More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

