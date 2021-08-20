Sir Michael Cullen farewelled
Friday, 20 August 2021, 2:34 pm
Press Release: Business New Zealand
Sir Michael Cullen contributed significantly to New
Zealand society and will be greatly missed, says BusinessNZ
Chief Executive Kirk Hope.
"Sir Michael was a strong hand
at the wheel as Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister,
who always sought to put New Zealand’s interests first as
demonstrated through legacy policies such as KiwiSaver and
the NZ Super Fund.
"He continued with his commitment to
public service after Parliament with a number of roles
including chairing the Tax Working Group, a job that in my
experience he did with fairness and intelligence and which
helped bring improvements to our tax system," Mr Hope
said.
"Sir Michael will be remembered with gratitude and
respect, and the thoughts of the Business NZ Network are
with Sir Michaels family on this sad
day."
