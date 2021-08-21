Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Why Not Trust The Team Of Five Million?

Saturday, 21 August 2021, 6:36 am
Press Release: New Conservative

New Conservative recognises the need for caution and the focus on containing this virus in the fastest and best possible way, but we are concerned that the people of New Zealand are not being trusted by this government to join them in treating this seriously.

Yes, there is a very small proportion of people who are opposed to lockdowns per se, and mandating anything will not stop such people doing what they want. However, the vast majority of New Zealanders do not want Covid, nor the Delta strain, rampaging through the country. We believe the team of five million should be trusted.

We are concerned about the cost of lockdown, economically, socially and health-wise. We have been told that one week of lockdown costs the country $1.2bl, but the costs go far wider than dollars and cents.

Level 4 lockdown shuts everything down other than essential services, many of which are in debate of course. Once again butchers and grocers have been caught with stocks of perishable essentials on hand that they can only watch go to waste. There are many small businesses that could remain open and working in Level 4 under restrictions that would not compromise the goal of restricting the spread of the virus while it is contained.

There are many other lines of work that could continue under the social distancing rules that would help keep the economy rolling, our infrastructure upgraded, and people employed and mentally well. We ask, why do roadworks shut down for example? Surely this is a great time to fix roads with minimal traffic to combat, and the outdoors environment along with social distancing surely minimises risk of spread to almost, if not, zero.

Online purchases with contactless pickup must be a very low risk activity in most sectors of our society. Why is this not able to continue? Couriers are still delivering packages after all. We are able to purchase fuel at gas stations using keypads that have not been cleaned after the previous user. Surely this is higher risk than many other things we could be allowing, trusting Kiwis to walk in wisdom and consideration of others. Kindness cannot be mandated. It needs an environment of freedom in which to operate.

New Conservative calls on the government to lift lockdown on business activities that are able to be carried out with very low risk of spread for the well-being of our people, our families, our businesses and our economy, bringing some hope in the midst of despair.

Covid-19, 20/8: 31 Cases Overall, Wellington Cases


There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases associated with the current Auckland community outbreak to 31. All cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>

Gordon Campbell: On our polarised attitudes to the Covid response


Thesis meets antithesis again, this time in the pages of the New Zealand Herald. A week ago, Liam Dann wrote a column pondering how in contrast to the death and suffering Covid is wreaking all around the world, New Zealanders “are living in an open and thriving economy - with sports events, theatre, music and all the rest.” This reality and the wider work required to address social inequality, Dann felt, are being drowned out by the Covid complainers... More>>



 
 


RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington
Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a “location of interest” because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Government: C-130 Hercules to depart for the Middle East

Earlier in the week, the Government announced the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to the Middle East to assist with the international evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, including of New Zealanders and other approved foreign nationals... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

