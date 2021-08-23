Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Generation Zero urges ORC to ‘be the adults in the room'

Monday, 23 August 2021, 9:34 am
Press Release: Generation Zero

Generation Zero video urges ORC to ‘be the adults in the room’ on Manuherekia decision



Youth climate campaigners Generation Zero sent a video to the Otago Regional Councillors (ORC) councillors this morning urging them to “be the adults in the room” and make a bold decision to substantially increase the minimum flow of the Manuherekia river.


The video features a variety of young people across the Otago region who call on the councillors to “make the decision, be the adults in the room” and increase the amount of water left to flow in the famous Otago river.

Generation Zero spokesperson Adam Currie says, “Protecting the Manuherekia is climate action. It means that we can thrive now, and be more resilient when we need to be. A healthy environment supports healthy communities, and healthy communities support healthy farming.

We support the recommendations of Kāi Tahu ki Otago to increase the flow of the Manuherekia.”

The group says the proposal to delay the decision shows ‘weak leadership’ from ORC councillors given that they had already delayed the decision in previous years.

Addressing councillors directly in the video the group says, “You’re in positions of leadership for a reason.

To help lead our communities through challenging but important decisions.” “The direction we have to go in is clear. We’ve got to take less from the environment, and give more back.”


Currie says: “The irrigation lobby has been pushing hard to maintain the status quo - an untenable state where the environment and our communities are suffering consequences of a degraded river.

The water is being taken to fuel intensive farming systems that aren’t sustainable for the rivers or for our climate.”

The video continues, “Make a decision future generations can celebrate, not vilify.

The more water you leave for the river, the more faith we can have in you prioritising our future over private profit.”

“For the fish that swim, for mahika kai, for the water we drink and for the tamariki who play in it; put the awa's health first.

For the resilience of our natural environment and communities; put the awa's health first.”

It is an obligation of the National Policy Statement 2020 for councils to put the health of waterways before commercial uses of water. The video ends with the group saying that young people will be watching the decisions of councillors on the Manuherekia closely.

The video is available to view in full here, on Generation Zero’s Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Generation Zero on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 20/8: 31 Cases Overall, Wellington Cases


There are 11 new cases of COVID-19 in the New Zealand community to confirm today. This brings the total number of cases associated with the current Auckland community outbreak to 31. All cases have or are being transferred safely to a managed isolation facility, under strict infection prevention and control procedures, including the use of full PPE... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On our polarised attitudes to the Covid response


Thesis meets antithesis again, this time in the pages of the New Zealand Herald. A week ago, Liam Dann wrote a column pondering how in contrast to the death and suffering Covid is wreaking all around the world, New Zealanders “are living in an open and thriving economy - with sports events, theatre, music and all the rest.” This reality and the wider work required to address social inequality, Dann felt, are being drowned out by the Covid complainers... More>>



 
 


RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
“Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:


They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington
Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a “location of interest” because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Government: C-130 Hercules to depart for the Middle East

Earlier in the week, the Government announced the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to the Middle East to assist with the international evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, including of New Zealanders and other approved foreign nationals... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 