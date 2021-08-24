Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Zealand Must Act Now To Bring Afghan Refugees Here

Tuesday, 24 August 2021, 6:38 am
Press Release: Council for International Development

Aid charities are calling for New Zealand to play its part, and increase the refugee quota by 1000 immediately to take in those Afghans and their families running for their lives.

“We did the same for 750 Syrian families fleeing the violence in 2015, and New Zealanders across the country welcomed them into their communities. Today we must do the same for Afghans who have worked with or for New Zealand charities, as well as for our defence forces,” says Council for International Development’s (CID) Humanitarian Manager, Aaron Davy.

Last year New Zealand’s refugee quota increased from 1000 to 1500, although with closed borders this cap was not reached. An emergency in-take of 750 Syrians was added as a one-off in 2015.

“That means we have even more scope to take in those Afghans who have been working for us for twenty years, and whose lives are now at risk.”

CID is also calling for an increase in humanitarian funds to Afghanistan to support local people making the courageous decision to stay and carry on working for charities.

“While the troops may have left, aid workers remain,” says Aaron Davy.

Local charities, with the support of New Zealand agencies are delivering urgently needed food and making sure vulnerable families and children have shelter and are protected.

“While we may be in lockdown, we cannot stand by and watch those people who have worked with us in Afghanistan risk their lives trying to get their families to safety.

“We are calling on the already generous Kiwi public to keep supporting your charity of choice as we do our best to support our colleagues in Afghanistan.

Please go the CID website to find a full list of appeals for Afghanistan, including appeals for Haiti and more.

Current appeals for Afghanistan and Haiti

Other appeals include:

All charities listed are CID members, and signatories to the CID Code of Conduct which means you can trust in the accountability processes of these aid organisations to get funds to where they are most needed.

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 24/8: Level 4 to remain in place


Covid Alert Level 4 will remain in place across the whole of New Zealand until 11.59pm on Friday, and until 11.59pm on Tuesday August 31 for Auckland, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. Cabinet met today to consider the settings and will meet again on Friday... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On our polarised attitudes to the Covid response


Thesis meets antithesis again, this time in the pages of the New Zealand Herald. A week ago, Liam Dann wrote a column pondering how in contrast to the death and suffering Covid is wreaking all around the world, New Zealanders "are living in an open and thriving economy - with sports events, theatre, music and all the rest." This reality and the wider work required to address social inequality, Dann felt, are being drowned out by the Covid complainers... More>>



 
 


RIP: Government mourns passing of Sir Michael Cullen
The Government is mourning the passing of former Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, Sir Michael Cullen.
"Sir Michael was one of the most influential figures in New Zealand politics over the last 40 years. Intelligent, funny and kind he left a significant legacy for the country... More>>

ALSO:


They Visited Auckland: Three Covid Cases in Wellington
Three cases of covid-19 have been found in Wellington. The three people had recently travelled to Auckland and had been in one of the venues listed as a "location of interest" because it had been visited by an infectious person from the new Auckland cluster... More>>

Government: C-130 Hercules to depart for the Middle East

Earlier in the week, the Government announced the deployment of New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) personnel to the Middle East to assist with the international evacuation efforts from Afghanistan, including of New Zealanders and other approved foreign nationals... More>>

ALSO:

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

