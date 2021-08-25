Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Inland Revenue reassures people they won’t be penalised for late filing or payments

Wednesday, 25 August 2021, 1:50 pm
Press Release: Inland Revenue Department

Inland Revenue is reassuring customers they won’t be penalised if they can’t pay their tax on time during the current high Covid alert levels.

We know many people are having difficulty getting hold of us at the moment about general tax issues, such as GST. While we are in lockdown, if a business is unable to pay its taxes on time due to the impact of COVID-19, we understand. You don’t need to contact us right now. Get in touch with us when you can via myIR, and we’ll write-off any penalties and interest.

We know also that it might be challenging for people to continue filing returns at this time but it would help if they could continue to file, as we need the information to make correct payments to people, and to help the Government respond to what is happening in the economy.

As all Inland Revenue offices are closed during Alert Level 4 and customers are still in lockdown, there is no option for dropping returns in or making payments through Westpac branches which also remain closed.

Inland Revenue is currently receiving thousands of calls hourly and many we cannot answer. The lower than normal volume of calls answered is due both to call centre staff working from home because of lockdown and the closure of IR’s main Wellington building.

We are also supporting MSD with wage subsidy verification and are responsible for the Resurgence Support Payment which are both also taking up IR people’s time.

For details about filing and paying, see https://www.ird.govt.nz/covid-19/manage-my-tax/filing-and-paying

For information about COVID-19 relief, visit ird.govt.nz/covid-19

