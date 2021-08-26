Three in five Māori authorities essential during COVID-19



Three out of five Māori authorities were classified as essential services during COVID-19, Stats NZ said today.

Māori authorities are businesses involved in the collective management of assets held by Māori and are predominately in the agriculture, non-residential property operations, and manufacturing industries.

By contrast, one-half of Māori small- to medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) were classified as essential. Māori businesses classified as essential were mainly in agriculture, manufacturing, and health services.



Exports continue to rise for Māori authorities through COVID-19 – Media release

The value of total exports by Māori authorities continued to rise in 2020 despite the impact of COVID-19, Stats NZ said today.

The role of Māori authorities and their subsidiaries is to receive, manage, and/or administer assets held in common ownership by Māori.

The value of exports by Māori authorities was up $14 million (1.8 percent) to $755 million in 2020 compared with 2019.

More land on Māori farms used for forest plantation – Media release

One in four hectares of Māori land operated by Māori farms in 2020 was forest plantation, Stats NZ said today.

For all New Zealand farms, one in eight hectares was forest plantation in 2020.

A farm for the purposes of agricultural production statistics includes forestry, livestock farming, horticulture, viticulture, nurseries, and grain and seed crops.

