Statement From Green Party Co-leaders On West Auckland Supermarket Attack
Friday, 3 September 2021, 6:28 pm
Press Release: Green Party
“We send our thoughts and aroha to the victims and
their whānau as they deal with this shocking terror
attack,” Green Party Co-leader Marama Davidson
says.
“This is a time now to support our communities
and guard against the kind of hate and prejudice that
inspired this attack.”
Co-leader James Shaw said:
“We must ensure this hate is not turned towards our
migrant communities of colour, and particularly our Muslim
communities who have already suffered so
much.”
“We stand with everyone today, stand for
love and inclusion in our communities across Aotearoa, and
we thank the Police and bystanders for acting quickly in
such a terrifying
situation.”
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 3/9: 754 Overall Cases
27 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. 1 case has been found in Wellington, and 3,684,600 total vaccine doses have been administered... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On the messaging to the vaccine hesitants
While the recent surge in vaccinations has been welcome, we’re still in the low hanging fruit phase of the journey towards 80-90% rates of protection. Previous polling suggested that the hardcore anti-vaxxers and vaccine “hesitants” used to comprise about a third of the population. Although the “hesitants” and the “wait and watch” crowd may be shrinking in number, we’re still barely in the foothills of engaging with this part of the community. The messaging to them remains a work in progress... More>>