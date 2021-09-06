Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Speculative behaviour encouraged by the ETS settings

Monday, 6 September 2021, 1:59 pm
Press Release: 50 Shades of Green

Climate Change Minister James Shaw can no longer ignore the scale and pace of speculative behaviour being encouraged by the ETS settings and by his own assertions that the carbon price can only rise.

"From next year the (cost containment reserve[1]) trigger price will rise from $50 to $70 and will increase every year after that.

"The government will be introducing further changes to the ETS legislation next year on market governance, which should allay concerns about potential speculative behaviour."

Land prices have soared in the wake of fierce competition for land with afforestation potential and the acceleration of pine planting saw nurseries sell out of seedlings in May this year - all very clear indications that the country is likely to smash through the proposed planting rates advocated by the climate commission. Shaw is showing no inclination towards addressing the Commission’s recommendation to impose limits on the forestry settings in the ETS - and is instead issuing statements such as those above which seek to further inflame the hype in carbon speculation.

Communities themselves are frantically working to innovate and develop strategies using integrated landscapes which can sustain the aims of both water quality, biodiversity and climate change - while supporting families and communities - however these efforts risk being swamped by big money investors and wholesale exotic planting sanctioned by a government who consistently fails to listen. They are missing in action from the integrated landscape conversation and risk being on the wrong side of history when our grandchildren look back and see who shaped their world and how it was done.

[1] The cost containment reserve is a reserve of NZUs which are available for sale only if a trigger price is reached in the auction

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from 50 Shades of Green on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 6/9:821 Overall Cases


Twenty new cases in Auckland have been discovered, with no new cases in Wellington. 117 cases have recovered so far... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 

Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:


Government: Application details for the Wage Subsidy this week

Applications for the initial Wage Subsidy scheme in this outbreak close on Thursday, and applications for the next fortnightly payment will begin on Friday morning. Cabinet decided that all of New Zealand south of the Auckland boundary would move to Alert Level 3 at 11.59pm on Tuesday 31 August... More>>


Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:



Human Rights Commission: Successive Governments Responsible For Massive Breaches Of The Right To A Decent Home

Te Kahu Tika Tangata / Human Rights Commission has today launched Framework Guidelines on the Right to a Decent Home in Aotearoa and announced that it will hold a national inquiry into housing... More>>

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 