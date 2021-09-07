Police encourage compliance at Alert Level 2

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster

As all of New Zealand except the Auckland region moves to Alert Level 2 tonight, Police encourage people to familiarise themselves with the new restrictions and ensure they abide by these.

Information can be found on the official COVID-19 website at https://covid19.govt.nz/(link is external)

We understand people will be enthusiastic about the drop in Alert Level and getting back to some of the activities they love, but this outbreak is not over yet.

Police will continue to be out and about highly visible in our communities ensuring people are complying with Alert Level restrictions.

In particular, we recommend people scan in using the QR code or sign in everywhere they go and wear a face covering while out and about.

We will continue to take a graduated approach as we all work through the new rules and ask for the public’s patience in this.

Police will take an education-first approach but will use enforcement where necessary.

Police also extend huge thanks to our communities in Auckland who remain in Alert Level 4 and are doing the hard work as we enter the fourth week at AL4.

Please continue to stay the course and follow the rules – the community’s collective efforts are making a difference.

Overall compliance to date has been pleasing and we want to see this continue so we can all continue to move down the alert levels as quickly as possible.

Compliance data:

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 197 people have been charged with a total of 212 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday (6 September 2021).

Of the charges filed, 193 were for offences committed in Alert Level 4 and 19 were for offences committed in Alert Level 3.

Of these, 142 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 43 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 19 for Health Act Breaches, and eight for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 501 people were warned for 504 offences.

Of the formal warnings 214 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 159 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 130 for Health Act Breaches, and one was for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

Since 19 August 2021, Police have been issuing infringements for COVID-19 related breaches.

As at 5pm on 6 September 2021, Police have issued 3,711 infringements nationwide.

2,923 of these were issued under the previous Health Order, primarily for Person failed to remain at current home/residence other than for essential personal movement.

Since the new Health Order came into force on 1 September, 788 infringements have been issued as follows:

· Left home / residence other than for essential personal movement (AL4) – 436

· Left home / residence other than for essential personal movement (AL3) – 270

· Other breaches under the new Health Order – 82

Police have now received a total of 17,632 105-online breach notifications.

10,875 were about a gathering, 5,042 were about a business, and 1,715 were about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 11,054 Covid-19 related calls were made to the 105-phone line.

The majority (7,911) of calls were requests for information, and 3,143 were to report perceived Covid-19 breaches.

No significant issues have been reported at checkpoints over the last 24 hours.

Daily checkpoint reporting on vehicle volumes and turn-arounds will not be published today, due to a transition in the method of data capture at checkpoints.

Data covering the 48-hour period 5 September to 7 September will be published tomorrow.

