Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Police encourage compliance at Alert Level 2

Tuesday, 7 September 2021, 3:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Police Commissioner Andrew Coster

As all of New Zealand except the Auckland region moves to Alert Level 2 tonight, Police encourage people to familiarise themselves with the new restrictions and ensure they abide by these.

Information can be found on the official COVID-19 website at https://covid19.govt.nz/(link is external)

We understand people will be enthusiastic about the drop in Alert Level and getting back to some of the activities they love, but this outbreak is not over yet.

Police will continue to be out and about highly visible in our communities ensuring people are complying with Alert Level restrictions.

In particular, we recommend people scan in using the QR code or sign in everywhere they go and wear a face covering while out and about.

We will continue to take a graduated approach as we all work through the new rules and ask for the public’s patience in this.

Police will take an education-first approach but will use enforcement where necessary.

Police also extend huge thanks to our communities in Auckland who remain in Alert Level 4 and are doing the hard work as we enter the fourth week at AL4.

Please continue to stay the course and follow the rules – the community’s collective efforts are making a difference.

Overall compliance to date has been pleasing and we want to see this continue so we can all continue to move down the alert levels as quickly as possible.

Compliance data:

Since Alert Level 4 came into place, 197 people have been charged with a total of 212 offences nationwide as at 5pm yesterday (6 September 2021).

Of the charges filed, 193 were for offences committed in Alert Level 4 and 19 were for offences committed in Alert Level 3.

Of these, 142 are for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 43 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 19 for Health Act Breaches, and eight for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

In the same time period, 501 people were warned for 504 offences.

Of the formal warnings 214 were for Failing to Comply with Order (COVID-19), 159 for Failure to Comply with Direction/Prohibition/Restriction, 130 for Health Act Breaches, and one was for Assaults/Threatens/Hinders/Obstructs Enforcement Officer.

Since 19 August 2021, Police have been issuing infringements for COVID-19 related breaches.

As at 5pm on 6 September 2021, Police have issued 3,711 infringements nationwide.

2,923 of these were issued under the previous Health Order, primarily for Person failed to remain at current home/residence other than for essential personal movement.

Since the new Health Order came into force on 1 September, 788 infringements have been issued as follows:
· Left home / residence other than for essential personal movement (AL4) – 436
· Left home / residence other than for essential personal movement (AL3) – 270
· Other breaches under the new Health Order – 82

Police have now received a total of 17,632 105-online breach notifications.

10,875 were about a gathering, 5,042 were about a business, and 1,715 were about a person.

In addition to the online breach notifications, a total of 11,054 Covid-19 related calls were made to the 105-phone line.

The majority (7,911) of calls were requests for information, and 3,143 were to report perceived Covid-19 breaches.

No significant issues have been reported at checkpoints over the last 24 hours.

Daily checkpoint reporting on vehicle volumes and turn-arounds will not be published today, due to a transition in the method of data capture at checkpoints.

Data covering the 48-hour period 5 September to 7 September will be published tomorrow.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 6/9:NZ Except Auckland To Move To Level 2


Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield are set to announce Cabinet decisions about alert levels for New Zealand, except Auckland which remains at level 4. Bloomfield says essential workers crossing alert level boundaries will be required to undergo weekly testing... More>>


Gordon Campbell: On why terrorism law changes can't be rushed


Given the horrifying actions of the New Lynn supermarket terrorist, it is easy to see why the public and the government seem to have agreed on the need to change the relevant laws, all the better to protect the public. Presumably, this would involve making it easier to override the refugee status... More>>



 
 



Government: Invests in scientific research to boost economy

Research, Science and Innovation Minister Hon Dr Megan Woods has today announced the recipients of this year’s Endeavour Fund to help tackle the big issues that New Zealanders care about, like boosting economic performance, climate change, transport infrastructure and wellbeing... More>>


Prime Minister: Update On The 3 September Auckland Terrorist Attack
I want to begin with an update on the status of our victims from yesterday’s attack. We’re aware now that there were a total of seven people injured. There are five people in hospital, three are in a critical condition. The remaining victims have been treated and are recovering at home. I know we are all continuing to think of them and the traumatic experience they’ve been through... More>>

ALSO:


National: Plan To Fix Managed Isolation Allocation System
It’s clear Managed Isolation and Quarantine (MIQ) is going to be with us for some time, so it’s past time we fixed the festering issues with our current system. National is proposing five sensible improvements to the beleaguered Managed Isolation Allocation System... More>>

ALSO:




Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


Green Party: AGM 2021 - Speech By Co-leader James Shaw
More than thirty years ago, a group of environmentalists and social activists decided they could no longer accept the world as it was and so, came together to change it. To build a better Aotearoa - one that is fairer, where everyone has enough to make ends meet and provide for their families... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 