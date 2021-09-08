DHB workers urged to continue acting as whistle blowers
Wednesday, 8 September 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
Auckland DHB workers should disregard a
patronising
memo from bosses warning them against
speaking to media, says the New Zealand
Taxpayers’
Union.
Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke says, “The suggestion that DHB
staff speak to media to find ’15 minutes of fame’ is
patronising and insulting. New Zealand’s pandemic response
has been immeasurably improved thanks to whistle blowers
within the health sector who have risked their jobs alerting
media to pressures on staffing, PPE, and
ventilators.”
“DHB spin doctors are not and should
not be considered the ‘single source of truth’. In many
cases, frontline workers have will have more honest insights
for media. One only has to look at Michael Morrah’s
Newshub reporting to see how anonymous whistle blowers make
the health sector more accountable.”
The
Taxpayers’ Union operates a confidential tip line
for anonymous whistle blowers to report wasteful spending in
the health sector and beyond at www.taxpayers.org.nz/tip_line
