Border crossings down as Trans-Tasman travel bubble deflates
Friday, 10 September 2021, 10:42 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Arrivals and departures across the New Zealand border
fell in July 2021 from the previous two months, due to
ongoing interruptions to two-way quarantine-free travel with
Australia, Stats NZ said today.
Total movements across
the New Zealand border in July 2021 were 147,900. This is
down from 189,500 in May 2021 and 175,500 in June
2021.
