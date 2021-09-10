JMI Wealth proudly supports Women’s Refuge
Friday, 10 September 2021, 2:14 pm
Press Release: JMI Wealth Limited
JMI Wealth’s parent company, Investment Services Group
(ISG), has donated $25,000 to the Women’s Refuge. ISG
makes an annual gift to a charity selected by staff.
Women's Refuge is New Zealand’s largest non-government
organisation dedicated to the prevention of domestic
violence.
Children are a very important part of the work
Women’s Refuge do and during this year Women’s Refuge
released a first of its kind research report into what
children need to feel safe after family violence called Kids
in the Middle. As Dame Whina Cooper said “Take care of
our children, take care of what they hear, take care of what
they see, take care of what they feel. For how the children
grow, so will be the shape of Aotearoa”.
There are 40
affiliated Women's Refuges throughout New Zealand under an
umbrella - the National Collective of Independent Women's
Refuges.
JMI Wealth Director Andrew Kelleher says
“Women’s Refuge do a wonderful job in helping at risk
women and children. Sadly they are experiencing record
demand for their services at this time and we wanted to do
as much as we can to support
them”.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19, 10/9: 250,000 Pfizer Doses from Spain, 879 Cases
11 new cases have been identified in Auckland today. 279 cases have recovered in Auckland and 9 in Wellington, and over 4 million and one hundred thousand doses of Vaccine have been administered. 250,000 doses of the Vaccine have been purchased from Spain... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On Taliban hardliners, and a lockdown playlist
Well, so much for early hopes that the new Taliban “caretaker” government would be more inclusive, and moderate. Instead, we’ve got a Cabinet that is (a) all men and (b) all Taliban, with no attempt to reach across the country’s political divides. Also, this 33 member Cabinet has no regional, tribal or ethnic balance. Aside from two Tajiks and one Uzbek, everyone else is Pashtun... More>>