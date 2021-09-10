JMI Wealth proudly supports Women’s Refuge

JMI Wealth’s parent company, Investment Services Group (ISG), has donated $25,000 to the Women’s Refuge. ISG makes an annual gift to a charity selected by staff.

Women's Refuge is New Zealand’s largest non-government organisation dedicated to the prevention of domestic violence.

Children are a very important part of the work Women’s Refuge do and during this year Women’s Refuge released a first of its kind research report into what children need to feel safe after family violence called Kids in the Middle. As Dame Whina Cooper said “Take care of our children, take care of what they hear, take care of what they see, take care of what they feel. For how the children grow, so will be the shape of Aotearoa”.

There are 40 affiliated Women's Refuges throughout New Zealand under an umbrella - the National Collective of Independent Women's Refuges.

JMI Wealth Director Andrew Kelleher says “Women’s Refuge do a wonderful job in helping at risk women and children. Sadly they are experiencing record demand for their services at this time and we wanted to do as much as we can to support them”.

