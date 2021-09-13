Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Submissions close on the Conversion Practices Bill

Monday, 13 September 2021, 2:17 pm
Press Release: Justice Committee

Record numbers as submissions close on the Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Bill

The Justice Committee’s call for submissions on the Conversion Practices Prohibition has closed, with over 100,000 written submissions received from members of the public. This represents the highest ever number of submissions received on a bill in New Zealand.

For the committee’s initial hearings on the bill, it has formed two subcommittees which will each hear from organisations that have requested to make an oral submission. The committee intends to hear from individuals at a later date.

Ginny Andersen, Chair of the Justice Committee, said: "The number of submissions on the Conversion Practices Prohibition Legislation Bill is nearly three times higher than any bill has ever received in New Zealand. We would like to thank everyone who has taken the time to write a submission on an issue that is clearly important to so many people."

The total number of submissions is expected to be confirmed in a few weeks, once submissions have been checked and numbers verified. Once that has been completed, the Justice Committee will consider how to proceed with hearing from individual submitters.

For more details about the bill:

· Read the full content of the bill

· Get more details about the bill

· What’s been said in Parliament about the bill?

· Follow the committee’s Facebook page for updates
 

