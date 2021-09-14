2018 Census Urban Accessibility Dataset



Get data about people and dwellings grouped by urban accessibility and region for selected topics. Tables contain 2018, 2013, and 2006 Census usual residence population counts and a range of topics from the 2018 Census. Estimated resident populations for 1996 to 2020 are also included.

Urban accessibility measures the degree of urban influence New Zealand’s urban areas have on surrounding rural areas. It classifies the geographic accessibility of rural statistical area 1s (SA1s) and small urban areas according to their proximity, or degree of remoteness, to larger urban areas. To find out more about the urban accessibility classification see Urban accessibility – methodology and classification.

