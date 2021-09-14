2018 Census Urban Accessibility Dataset
Tuesday, 14 September 2021, 10:47 am
Statistics New Zealand
Get data about people and dwellings grouped by urban
accessibility and region for selected topics. Tables contain
2018, 2013, and 2006 Census usual residence population
counts and a range of topics from the 2018 Census. Estimated
resident populations for 1996 to 2020 are also
included.
Urban accessibility measures the degree of
urban influence New Zealand’s urban areas have on
surrounding rural areas. It classifies the geographic
accessibility of rural statistical area 1s (SA1s) and small
urban areas according to their proximity, or degree of
remoteness, to larger urban areas. To find out more about
the urban accessibility classification see Urban
accessibility – methodology and
classification.
Visit our website to read
this information release and to download CSV
files:
