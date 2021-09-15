Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

NZ’s gyms and fitness centres part of the covid solution

Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 4:10 pm
Press Release: Make Lemonade

Former US surgeon general Richard Carmona and ExerciseNZ chief executive Richard Beddie have one thing in common: they agree exercise is part of the covid solution.

While uncertainty remains, it is clear regular physical activity and fitness centres are part of the near and long-term covid resolution, Dr Carmona says.

Beddie agrees. Unlike bars and restaurants, fitness centres provide affordable access to tangible physical and mental health benefits that combat isolation while giving people an outlet for their stress and anxiety.

He says he agrees with Dr Carmona that gyms which use best public health practices should stay open during covid.

Gyms that follow coronavirus mitigation strategies, such as enforcing masks, full social distancing and prompt cleaning, should stay open.

Aotearoa New Zealand has seen gyms close and open and close again during covid lockdowns and different alert levels, Beddie says.

“We the team of five million is adhering have to best public health practices, social distancing, masks and staying in home bubbles.

"When Kiwis take to a gym, they know we have really stepped up a level. There is plenty of staff the staff on board, a team approach, cleaning, social distancing, masking, sanitising, machines are separated much further apart for social distancing, and we have strict protocols.

"When best public health practices are applied, New Zealand should consider letting those facilities stay open in level four based on epidemiologic data, because people need that social connection.

“Mental health and physical health are connected inextricably. It is important for people to stay active during the pandemic, at any alert level.”

Dr Carmona recently told the Washington Times that large, well-ventilated fitness centres offer reliable, safe access to exercise, which is essential to strengthening the immune system and decreases the risk of comorbidities such as obesity and diabetes that can lead to severe covid outcomes.

A study from the American Psychological Association has found that 78 percent of respondents said the covid pandemic was a major stressor for them.

Of Puerto Rican descent, New York born and raised Dr Carmona released a landmark report during his 2002 and 2006 tenure on the health effects of second-hand smoke and was pivotal in the adoption of indoor-smoking bans.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Make Lemonade on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 15/9: 983 Overall Cases, 4,444,065 Vaccine Doses Administered


14 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 441 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots


A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>



 
 



Union of Students’ Associations: Open Letter to Minister Hipkins on Student Support

Today, the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has sent an open letter to the Minister of Education calling on him to implement a temporary Universal Education Income. A Universal Education Income (UEI) is a weekly payment that would be available to all students... More>>


Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 