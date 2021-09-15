Extended consultation on ERP welcome

New Zealand’s first emissions reduction plan will play a significant role in achieving a low-emissions environment and we need to get it right, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive Kirk Hope.

The Government has delayed the timeframe for developing the NZ Emissions Reduction Plan until May 2022, given current Covid restrictions.

Mr Hope says there will be support for the delay, as the Delta outbreak has forced many businesses to focus on survival.

"It’s not realistic to expect businesses under severe stress to consider plans that will have such long-term impact.

"The emissions reduction plan will provide a blueprint for reductions initiatives over the next 14 years. So, it shouldn’t be rushed, and it should be developed with the greatest business input possible, to build maximum buy-in from the business community."

He said the BusinessNZ Network looked forward to continuing engagement with the Government as the plan progresses over coming months.

