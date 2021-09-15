Extended consultation on ERP welcome
Wednesday, 15 September 2021, 4:21 pm
Press Release: BusinessNZ
New Zealand’s first emissions reduction plan will play
a significant role in achieving a low-emissions environment
and we need to get it right, says BusinessNZ Chief Executive
Kirk Hope.
The Government has delayed the timeframe
for developing the NZ Emissions Reduction Plan until May
2022, given current Covid restrictions.
Mr Hope says
there will be support for the delay, as the Delta outbreak
has forced many businesses to focus on
survival.
"It’s not realistic to expect businesses
under severe stress to consider plans that will have such
long-term impact.
"The emissions reduction plan will
provide a blueprint for reductions initiatives over the next
14 years. So, it shouldn’t be rushed, and it should be
developed with the greatest business input possible, to
build maximum buy-in from the business community."
He
said the BusinessNZ Network looked forward to continuing
engagement with the Government as the plan progresses over
coming
months.
