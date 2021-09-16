Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

New Conservative Rejects Anti-Democratic Name Changes

Thursday, 16 September 2021, 9:22 am
Press Release: New Conservative


New Conservative says there is no demand from the New Zealand public for a renaming of our country and place names. Recent polling from Hobson’s Pledge shows that 64% of New Zealanders oppose such a change.

New Conservative Chairman, Kevin Stitt, says that separatist and socialist politicians, supported by the mass media, are seemingly determined to rebrand our country despite it having very strong, positive recognition in the world.

“This is an absurd campaign. New Zealand was the first official name ever given to our nation and it was used by our very first government,” he said. “It’s rather amusing that the Maori Party prefers the name Aotearoa, a label believed to be first used in reference to our country by Pakeha colonists in the 1880s.

“The various tribal groups scattered around didn’t actually have a united name for themselves, let alone one for all of the separate islands before 1840. In the writing of the Treaty of Waitangi, Nu Tirani was used as the Maori translation of New Zealand.”

The Maori Party also wants all town and city names to be known only by Te Reo names, despite the mix of Maori and English names working well to date for various communities. Many of these names also recognise the major contribution made by settlers in building our first world nation.

Since 1840, New Zealand has earned an international reputation for being at the forefront of enlightenment and democracy. This was demonstrated firstly by the equal rights emphasis of the Treaty of Waitangi, and then by being the first nation in the world to provide equal voting rights to all adults, no matter their ethnicity or gender.

“Unfortunately, our standing as a democratic nation has become less secure with many of our democratic rights being attacked and undermined in recent times,” stated Mr Stitt. “Consequently the name changing campaign is concerning. Other countries which have gone down this route do not provide great case studies. They tend to be associated with human rights abuses and economic collapse.”

"While we welcome the resurgence of Te Reo, let's listen to the people and keep New Zealand New Zealand," concludes Mr Stitt.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from New Conservative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Covid-19, 15/9: 983 Overall Cases, 4,444,065 Vaccine Doses Administered


14 new cases of Covid-19 have been identified in Auckland today. 441 so far have recovered from their cases in Auckland alongside 15 of 17 in Wellington... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots


A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>



 
 



Union of Students’ Associations: Open Letter to Minister Hipkins on Student Support

Today, the New Zealand Union of Students’ Associations (NZUSA) has sent an open letter to the Minister of Education calling on him to implement a temporary Universal Education Income. A Universal Education Income (UEI) is a weekly payment that would be available to all students... More>>


Housing: OneRoof Reveals New Zealand's Average Property Value Reaches $1 Million
New Zealand house prices have reached a new milestone, with the national average property value hitting $1 million for the first time. New figures from OneRoof and its data partner Valocity show the typical cost of a property across New Zealand increased 4.9% in the last three months and increased 27% since September 2020... More>>



Government: Additional Resurgence Support Payments to support business
“The Government’s RSP was initially intended as a one-off payment to help businesses with their fixed costs, such as rent. Ministers have agreed to provide additional payments to recognise the effects of an extended period of alert level restrictions,” Grant Robertson said... More>>


Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>

Power Cuts: Electricity Authority Orders Review Under The Electricity Industry Act 2010

The Electricity Authority has ordered a review of the 9 August 2021 electricity cuts, while working with industry over the past few days to secure more information about the event and the impact on consumers... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 