Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Illusions Of History: How Misunderstanding The Past Jeopardises Our Future

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 5:54 am
Press Release: The New Zealand Initiative

The 2.8 percent jump in GDP in the June quarter 2021 does not mean that the government’s economic strategy is sound. In fact, it is dangerous wishful thinking based on a false reading of history, according to a new research report from The New Zealand Initiative.

Illusions of History: How misunderstanding the past jeopardises our future, warns that the government’s economic policy settings risk a repeat of past mistakes.

The Minister of Finance disclosed the basis for the government’s economic strategy in his Budget speech last year. He saw a rare opportunity to hit a “reset button". Government could make decisions to "define the lives and livelihoods of many people for years to come”.

“That presumption rang a few alarm bells”, says report author and New Zealand Initiative Senior Fellow Dr Bryce Wilkinson. “Who would not prefer to define their own lives and choose their own livelihoods?”

For direction, Grant Robertson extolled the “great traditions” of the First Labour Government (1935-1949). He criticised the policy responses to New Zealand’s foreign exchange crisis in 1984.

Illusions of History examines both historical events and finds alarming parallels with our current policy settings. Economic historian, Professor Gary Hawke, contributed the report’s foreword.

Despite its other merits, the 1935 government mismanaged the recovery from the Great Depression. Its big spending plans brought New Zealand to the brink of default on its overseas loans in 1938. Long-lasting draconian foreign exchange controls were a result.

The 1977-1984 National Government’s big spending plans also required heavy overseas borrowing. It also resorted to ever tighter economic restrictions. Its policies also precipitated a foreign exchange crisis.

Grant Robertson decries the post-1984 policies that resolved the crisis. This is akin to blaming the cleaners for the carnage caused by the previous night’s party revellers.

The report also rebuts six myths about the post-1984 economic policies.

“It is said that those who do not learn history are doomed to repeat it. Worse yet is when historic myths with little basis in reality are used to justify our current policy settings.”

“Those who wish to learn from the past should first make sure they understand it,” concludes Dr Wilkinson.


Read more:
Illusions of History: How misunderstanding the past jeopardises our future is available here.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from The New Zealand Initiative on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM Ardern: Auckland To Move To Level 3


Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, and stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The rest of the country will remain in level 2, but will move from gatherings of 50 up to gatherings of 100... More>>

ALSO:

Gordon Campbell: On the moral and scientific case against Covid booster shots


A year ago, a Covid vaccine was still on humanity’s wish list. Now, we’re basing our economic planning - and the safety of opening our borders – on the ability of the new Covid vaccines to reduce infection, hospitalisation and death. Given this reliance and in the face of an evolving virus, there is a lot of anxiety about how well the vaccines protect us, and for how long. Will we need booster shots, and how soon..? More>>



 
 


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>


Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged
School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 