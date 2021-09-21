Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Ad Campaign Calls For Government To Bring In Bottle Deposits

Tuesday, 21 September 2021, 8:54 am
Press Release: Kiwi Bottle Drive

Ad Campaign Calls For Government To Bring In Deposits On Beverage Containers

The Kiwi Bottle Drive is launching an ad campaign today, to encourage the government to immediately implement a beverage Container Return Scheme.

Every year 1.3 billion beverage containers end up either littered or landfilled in Aotearoa New Zealand. This is more than half the total number of drinks put on the market, and equivalent to around 30 times the size of the Beehive.

A key solution to our rubbish crisis is a 20-cent refundable deposit on all beverage containers.

A well-designed Container Return Scheme would more than double New Zealand’s beverage container return rate, from the current rate of around 40%, up to 85% or even higher. The result would be less landfilling, less litter, more high-quality recycling, more green jobs, and the potential to wash and reuse more bottles too – like in the old days.

“We already know that 83% of New Zealanders and 90% of local councils, as well as organisations like Coca Cola and the New Zealand Beverage Council, support the introduction of a nation-wide beverage Container Return Scheme,” said Olga Darkadaki, Campaigner at the Kiwi Bottle Drive.

Local councils stand to make significant gains under an effective container return scheme, which could see collective savings in the tens of millions each year.

“The government already has a comprehensive proposed scheme specifically for Aotearoa, having funded a design process throughout 2019 and 2020. All that is now required is for the government to take the next step and agree to making this scheme a reality in New Zealand through law,” added Darkadaki.

“Rather than winding up on beaches, roadsides and in landfills, bottles and cans will be collected and made available for good quality recycling or better yet, reuse,” added Darkadaki.

New Zealand is lagging behind other countries when it comes to Container Return Schemes. Such initiatives are commonplace throughout Canada, Europe, and increasingly, Australia, which will have a scheme in all states by 2023.

Countries with Container Return Schemes see far higher return rates than countries without schemes, and much lower rates of litter. For example, Germany’s scheme, operational since 2002, achieves a return rate of 98%. 
 

“We can’t afford to let these massive quantities of valuable recyclable materials simply become rubbish and marine pollution. Adopting a national Container Return Scheme with a 20-cent deposit on beverage containers is essential. We urge the government to act and call on the New Zealand public to help us push the government to do this,” said Darkadaki.

The public can show their support for a comprehensive Container Return Scheme for Aotearoa by sending an email to Environment Minister, David Parker through the Kiwi Bottle Drive website www.kiwibottledrive.nz

 

  1. For further information see:
  2. Ministry for the Environment submission on a Container Return Scheme, 29 May 2020: https://www.parliament.nz/resource/en-NZ/52SCEN_EVI_82413_EN21264/8f767e705cd07343bbc977d1f832d2542880d892
  3. Report of the Environment Committee, February 2021: 3ba37322d74a46d2ebb5e70c29bc53aee0d01986 (www.parliament.nz)
  4. Open letter to Environment Minister David Parker, co-signed by the Kiwi Bottle Drive and 63 more organisations in support of a comprehensive CRS, April 2021: https://bit.ly/2VNyM6F
  5. Happy Returns 2.0: An optimum model for New Zealand’s container recycling scheme, May 2021: https://kiwibottledrive.nz/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/Happy-Returns-CDS-Model-V2-FINAL-May-2021.pdf

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kiwi Bottle Drive on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


PM Ardern: Auckland To Move To Level 3


Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, and stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The rest of the country will remain in level 2, but will move from gatherings of 50 up to gatherings of 100... More>>

ALSO:


Gordon Campbell: On the Great Covid Mask Debate, plus a music playlist


Ay caramba. Only yesterday, Otago University epidemiologist Dr Nick Wilson was still feeling it necessary to suggest that the government should maybe make mask-wearing compulsory, in the likes of schools and workplaces. The chronic official reluctance to do so is still something of a puzzle. From the outset of the pandemic right through until Delta arrived... More>>



 
 


Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks
The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission... More>>


Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged
School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. “I’ve carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Timeline confirmed for Emissions Reductions Plan
Cabinet has agreed to begin consulting on the Emissions Reduction Plan in early October and require that the final plan be released by the end of May next year in line with the 2022 Budget, the Minister of Climate Change, James Shaw confirmed today... More>>

ALSO:


Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>



Child Poverty Action Group: Highest jump in weekly benefit numbers since first lockdown

The current lockdown has triggered the largest weekly increase in benefit recipient numbers since the first lockdown last year, and Child Poverty Action Group is concerned the Government isn't doing enough to assist affected families... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 