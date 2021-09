Balance Of Payments And International Investment Position: Year Ended 31 March 2021

Covid-19, 21/9: 1,085 Overall Cases, Auckland Moving to Level 3

14 new cases have been discovered in Auckland. Auckland will move to alert level 3 from 11.59pm on Tuesday night, and stay in level 3 for at least two weeks, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced. The rest of the country will remain in level 2, but will move from gatherings of 50 up to gatherings of 100... More>>

ALSO:

Ministry of Health - Three New Positive COVID-19 Cases In Kaiaua/Whakatîwai



Gordon Campbell: On the Great Covid Mask Debate, plus a music playlist

Ay caramba. Only yesterday, Otago University epidemiologist Dr Nick Wilson was still feeling it necessary to suggest that the government should maybe make mask-wearing compulsory, in the likes of schools and workplaces. The chronic official reluctance to do so is still something of a puzzle. From the outset of the pandemic right through until Delta arrived... More>>