Balance Of Payments And International Investment Position: Year Ended 31 March 2021



Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Returns To Parliament

The Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill has returned to Parliament for its second reading in an important step towards giving enforcement agencies greater power to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity...



Trans-Tasman: Quarantine-free travel with Australia to remain suspended for a further 8 weeks

The suspension of quarantine-free travel (QFT) with Australia has been extended, given the current Delta outbreaks, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said today. "When QFT was established with Australia, both our countries had very few recent cases of COVID-19 community transmission...



Auckland: School holidays remain unchanged

School holidays in Auckland will continue to be held at the same time as the rest of the country, starting from Saturday, 2 October, Education Minister Chris Hipkins said today. "I've carefully considered advice on the implications of shifting the dates and concluded that on balance, maintaining the status quo is the best course of action...

