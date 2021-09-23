Ageism – Not Part Of Our Future!

International Day of Older Persons on 1 October each year is a day to celebrate older people – to highlight the value of all older people and to promote dignity and respect.

The United Nations 2021 theme “Digital Equity for All Ages” will help us to highlight the need for access and meaningful participation in the digital world for all older people.

“We have seen a rapid change to online services over the past year. Age Concern New Zealand is committed to helping older people with education to keep up with this transition and to keep themselves safe online, says Stephanie Clare, Age Concern New Zealand Chief Executive.

“I would also like all New Zealanders to stand up to ageism on 1 October. Let’s not allow people to be discriminated at any age.

“Unfortunately, ageism is one of the most tolerated forms of social prejudice. Ageism can be experienced by people at any age and in any setting including workplaces, communities and in our own homes.

“All too often I hear disrespectful attitudes and derogatory remarks when talking or reporting about older people and the issues they face. This must change. We are all ageing so this is also a good way to help your future self!

“We all have older people in our whanau and communities that are holders of amazing stories and experiences. So, I urge you to take time to listen and learn from them and to ask if you can help them with any online activity they might be struggling with.

“I also invite you all to sign up to be an Age Concern New Zealand Dignity Champion to support the right of older Kiwis today at www.ageconcern.org.nz” says Stephanie.

An Age Concern Dignity Champion pledges to:

• Reject stereotypes and focus on the uniqueness of every individual

• Speak up when they hear people speaking negatively about growing old

• Have the courage to question practices they feel are disrespectful to older people

• Not patronise older people

• Be patient, polite and friendly

• Have zero tolerance for abuse or neglect

• Build relationships – that combat isolation

We can all make changes to ageist attitudes not just on 1st October but every opportunity we get.

© Scoop Media

