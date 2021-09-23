Whānau Ora Leadership Appointed To Māori Health Authority Board

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chair Merepeka Raukawa-Tait says the appointments of Lady Tureti Moxon and Awerangi Tamihere to the Māori Health Authority Board is a new era for Māori Health and Wahine Toa.

“How could we as Māori, not be absolutely thrilled for Lady Tureti and Awerangi and the huge responsibility they take on,” Raukawa-Tait said.

The Māori Health Authority and Health Authority Boards were announced by Health Minister Andrew Little yesterday.

Lady Moxon is CEO at Waikato’s Te Kōhao Health and Awerangi Tamihere Chief Operations Officer at Whānau Waipareira and the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency.

Raukawa-Tait said Minister Little had got the board mix spot on.

“You don’t need look too far to see why these stunning ladies have been selected. Tureiti is a constant advocate for our people, leading the charge back in 2005 to the Waitangi Tribunal for a standalone health agency,” Raukawa-Tait says. “Tureiti put herself forward time and time again for the betterment of our people.”

She added: “Made of pure genius and shaped by her own experience, Awerangi has spent the last 3 decades blueprinting and implementing game changers for the success and wellbeing of Māori. Her work spans across central government and regional crown entities, the private sector and working with her own iwi. Her work has focused on social innovation and evidencing social impact in the Whānau Ora space.”

Raukawa-Tait also paid tribute to Ta Mason Durie, who chaired the selection group.

“With Ta Mason at the head, I know that whānau Māori will have been front of mind in their deliberations.”

Little says he wants to address the bias and unfair health system confronting Māori.

“The future health system will mean New Zealanders will have access to healthcare to live longer with the best possible quality of life, no matter who they are or where they live.”

