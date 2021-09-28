Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Lockdowns Must Stop

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 7:07 am
Press Release: New Conservative

New Conservative states the Labour government’s Covid 19 response strategy of ongoing lockdowns must stop.

New Zealanders are tired of these continued restrictions on movement and freedom. Businesses are suffering with people digging into their retirement and other savings just to stay afloat. Those south of Auckland and more so South Islanders are even more in despair as to why they have to continually give up their freedoms.

The current strategy is flawed in many ways:

  • Placing MIQ in Auckland and other major centres greatly increases the chance of community transfer.
  • Using a lottery to allocate MIQ places is disrespectful to people and doesn’t address the demand.
  • Continued extreme lockdowns lowers people’s trust in this solution.
  • Relying on vaccination as a panacea (never a sliver bullet) when the vaccine does not prevent infection or spread.
  • Running a daily propaganda show with the Prime Minister presenting medical information.
  • Constant talk of the dangers of Covid which has created an environment of fear amongst the public and businesses.

Recent talk of vaccination passports to attend events in New Zealand could take even more freedoms away from NZ citizens. Such a passport would create a two tiered society, a society of haves and have nots, a segregated society. Any compulsory vaccination takes away people’s choice and freedom.

Some solutions would be

  • To build a dedicated MIQ facility away from major centres.
  • To build a specialist large isolation hospital.
  • Use tests which give more rapid results

There will be further outbreaks and future epidemics which we need to prepare for.

New Conservative believes NZ cannot continue this destructive lockdown cycle due to the catastrophic financial and personal effect on the economy and our people.

Attached for download is New Conservative’s policy on how to address the Covid problem. We need practical solutions.

Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop


Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities...


Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People


The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. "As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers...

Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It's time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show...

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy
The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities...

Government: Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand's Future Health System
An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says...

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ's Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand...

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced...



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences ('regos') and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today...


