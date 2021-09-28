Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Government Must Rule Out Water Royalties As Official Three Waters Campaign Launched

Tuesday, 28 September 2021, 11:17 am
Press Release: Taxpayers' Union

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is calling on Nanaia Mahuta to rule out the introduction of water royalties by the four super water entities proposed by her Three Waters reforms. This comes as the Union launches a new briefing paper, submission tool, and official petition at www.ThreeWatersPetition.nz

Taxpayers’ Union spokesman Jordan Williams said, “The Three Waters asset grab is a dog of a plan. Direct local control will be replaced with a bureaucratic system in which four new entities are managed by a board appointed by a selection panel appointed by a ‘representative group’ selected by a conglomeration of iwi and councils.”

“Major decisions will require supermajorites, so in effect, iwi will have veto rights. That will hand unelected iwi groups the negotiating power to impose new costs on ratepayers such as water royalties – a payment for ratepayers’ right to use water.”

“Fresh water might be taonga, but the pipes and poo drains paid for by generations of ratepayers certainly aren’t. This co-goverance model Nanaia Mahuta proposes is a sham.”

“The Minister is pressuring all local councils to formally declare a stance on the reforms by this Friday, before they’ve had a chance to conduct consultation with their ratepayers. That’s why we are encouraging all Kiwis to sign the official petition at www.ThreeWatersPetition.nz or better yet email their local councillors to tell them opt out at www.ThreeWatersSubmission.nz.”

“Rather than just running a petition, we are empowering New Zealanders to engage directly with their local elected representatives and tell local councils to ‘opt out’ before it is too late. That why we’ve set up ThreeWatersSubmission.nz

Questions for Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta:

“Is the Minister able to rule out the introduction of water royalties under her new co-governed Three Waters regime?”

“Is she able to confirm whether there will be any limit on the water charges imposed by these new, unelected authorities?”

“If councils save money as a result of this reform, will they be required to pass these savings on to ratepayers?”

“Will councils be given the opportunity to conduct proper local consultation before the initiation of a Wellington-led legislative process?”

© Scoop Media

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste

The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz

Contact New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Covid Vaccine Inequality, Plus Cowboy Bebop


Plainly, the Big Pharma model – where vaccine development, distribution, and pricing is left in the hands of the private sector - is not fit for purpose when it comes to meeting the global challenge of Covid vaccine coverage. Last week, Amnesty International released a major report on how the global response to the pandemic is only accentuating the inequalities... More>>


Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People


The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>

ALSO:




 
 

Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>

Government: Next Steps To Improve Safety In Wake Of Whakaari White Island Tragedy
The Government is moving to improve safety in light of the Whakaari White Island tragedy and has released proposals to reinforce safety standards in registered adventure activities... More>>

Government: Expert Group Appointed To Lead New Zealand’s Future Health System
An outstanding group of people with extensive and wide-ranging governance and health experience have been appointed to lead the Māori Health Authority and Health New Zealand, Health Minister Andrew Little says... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>



Government: Parks expiry of licenses, WoFs and regosAs a result of the Delta outbreak, driver licences, Warrants of Fitness (WoFs), Certificates of Fitness (CoFs), vehicle licences (‘regos’) and licence endorsements that expired on or after 21 July 2021 will be valid until 30 November 2021, Transport Minister Michael Wood has announced today... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 