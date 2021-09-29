Coal Use Drives Up Regional Emissions In 2019
Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand
Boosted by coal use, total regional greenhouse gas
emissions increased by 2.1 percent in the 2019 year, Stats
NZ said today.
Waikato experienced the largest annual
increase in emissions, up 1,085 kilotonnes (7.5 percent),
followed by Taranaki, up 235 kilotonnes (4.0 percent), and
Auckland, up 154 kilotonnes (1.4 percent).
“The
large emission increases in Waikato and Taranaki were
largely due to an increase in coal being used for
electricity generation and in manufacturing processes, and
to a lesser extent an increase in agricultural emissions,”
environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley
said.
Visit our website to read this news
story and information release or to download CSV
files:
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Living In Seymour World
So far, the horse race journalism surrounding the polling rise of the Act Party has not included much consideration of the policies an Act -influenced government would pursue. During this honeymoon phase – giddily, David Seymour is being asked whether he is now the real leader of the Opposition – Act is being given free rein to present itself as all things to all people. For now, Act is the hitching post for almost everyone with a grievance. According to its leader, Act is the party that listens, and responds with can-do solutions... More>>
Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People
The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>
ALSO: