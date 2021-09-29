Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Coal Use Drives Up Regional Emissions In 2019

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 11:58 am
Press Release: Statistics New Zealand

Boosted by coal use, total regional greenhouse gas emissions increased by 2.1 percent in the 2019 year, Stats NZ said today.

Waikato experienced the largest annual increase in emissions, up 1,085 kilotonnes (7.5 percent), followed by Taranaki, up 235 kilotonnes (4.0 percent), and Auckland, up 154 kilotonnes (1.4 percent).

“The large emission increases in Waikato and Taranaki were largely due to an increase in coal being used for electricity generation and in manufacturing processes, and to a lesser extent an increase in agricultural emissions,” environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

© Scoop Media

