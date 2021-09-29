Coal Use Drives Up Regional Emissions In 2019

Boosted by coal use, total regional greenhouse gas emissions increased by 2.1 percent in the 2019 year, Stats NZ said today.

Waikato experienced the largest annual increase in emissions, up 1,085 kilotonnes (7.5 percent), followed by Taranaki, up 235 kilotonnes (4.0 percent), and Auckland, up 154 kilotonnes (1.4 percent).

“The large emission increases in Waikato and Taranaki were largely due to an increase in coal being used for electricity generation and in manufacturing processes, and to a lesser extent an increase in agricultural emissions,” environmental-economic accounts manager Stephen Oakley said.

