Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Kahu Aroha Report On Oranga Tamariki

Wednesday, 29 September 2021, 12:09 pm
Press Release: National Urban Maori Authority

“Now is the time to begin the process of giving control back to Māori”

The much anticipated report, ‘Kahu Aroha’ detailing three overarching recommendations to be implemented by Oranga Tamariki by February 2022 has triggered an immediate response from the National Māori Authority, a claimant before the Waitangi Tribunal Urgent Inquiry into Oranga Tamariki Wai 2915 in 2020.

The sequence of “blueprint” changes outlined in the 81 page report and action plans released today canvas restoration, devolution, and governance.

The report indicates the need for a coordinated role to partner with Māori to strengthen communities on the ground. Such a strategy is absent currently. Rangatira Māori say it is critical for the changes to be successful and sustainable.

“It sounds like a promising way forward. We tautoko Kahurangi Naida’s tireless mahi into this report. However, this cannot be a perpetuation of a master-servant relationship. We must have true partnership with the Crown given 67% of tamariki in care are Māori,” says Lady Tureiti Moxon, Chair National Urban Māori Authority.

“Oranga Tamariki has always had the ability to support parents who need help, then return their children once they have had the support they need. But many times they do not give our Māori children back so my continued focus is to eradicate State interference and abolish without notice section 78 uplifts,” Lady Tureiti says.

Now it is time for Māori structures to provide the support to whānau in need, instead of the state that has punished and judged whānau Māori. Given that 60 to 70 percent of children in State care are Māori, National Urban Māori Authority continues to advocate that 60 to 70 percent of the resources should go to Māori.

Alongside Lady Tureiti, wahine Māori leaders, Dame Naida Glavish, Dame Tariana Turia, Dame Iritana Tāwhiwhirangi, Dame Areta Kopua and Merepeka Raukawa-Tait, Chair of Whānau Ora have been staunch advocates for the need to transform the Ministry.

“A fix up from within is not the answer. How this is implemented operationally is the litmus test given the organisational culture within has proven to be inherently racist. We are resolute in our position that the answer lies with our Iwi, hapu, whānau communities who wish to look after our own and be strengthened by the Crown to do so,” says Lady Tureiti.

“Māori have our own structures that can support our own whānau that need support – substantive evidence in the Waitangi Tribunal shows Oranga Tamariki already relies heavily on them already. So now is the time to begins the process of giving control back to Māori structures.”

The bolstering of governance to ensure Oranga Tamariki upholds its responsibilities and undertakings is viewed as an absolute must by the National Urban Māori Authority and Moxon.

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from National Urban Maori Authority on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Living In Seymour World


So far, the horse race journalism surrounding the polling rise of the Act Party has not included much consideration of the policies an Act -influenced government would pursue. During this honeymoon phase – giddily, David Seymour is being asked whether he is now the real leader of the Opposition – Act is being given free rein to present itself as all things to all people. For now, Act is the hitching post for almost everyone with a grievance. According to its leader, Act is the party that listens, and responds with can-do solutions... More>>


Government: Self-isolation Pilot To Start With 150 People


The goal of safely re-opening our borders and developing new ways for people to travel will start with a self-isolation pilot, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins confirmed today. “As part of the Reconnecting New Zealanders plan announced in August, the self-isolation pilot will look at self-isolation for vaccinated travellers... More>>

ALSO:




 
 

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:


Wellington Council: Mayor Suggests UK-style Arts-sector Insurance Scheme
It’s time New Zealand thought about an arts and events sector insurance scheme, not unlike that in the United Kingdom, says Wellington Mayor Andy Foster. His call follows the cancellation of the World of WearableArts 2021 show... More>>



Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>

Power: Bill Changes Bring Fairness To Charges

A key recommendation of an independent panel to make electricity charges fairer across all households will be put in place, the Energy and Resources Minister Megan Woods has announced... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 