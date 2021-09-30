Residency Visas Honour Migrant Workers’ Contribution To Economic Recovery
Thursday, 30 September 2021, 9:49 am
Press Release: FIRST Union
FIRST Union has welcomed a decision to create a pathway
to residence for up to 165,000 migrant workers that are
already in Aotearoa. FIRST Union has organised thousands of
migrant workers through the Union Network of Migrants
(UNEMIG).
"The 2021 Resident Visa is a significant
achievement and a great way to migrant workers’
contribution to our pandemic response and economic
recovery", said FIRST Union General Secretary Dennis
Maga.
"It is good to see this uncertainty come to an
end, and is a positive step for migrant communities who
have, at times, felt like their concerns have been ignored
as secondary."
"We also believe this decision will
substantially reduce the risk of migrant worker
exploitation, as workers will now have a real pathway to
residency and better access to decent work."
"The
decision is equally important to businesses that are
struggling with both a nationwide labour shortage and
fragmented international supply chains".
Maga also
said that the decision to simplify and streamline the
application process will be a net positive.
"Delays in
the visa variations applications for migrant workers
changing employers, for example, have limited options for
both workers and employers. We support initiatives to
streamline immigration processes."
"Our union
represents migrant workers in a range of industries,
including agriculture, manufacturing, construction and
retail, and we will continue to support workers as they
navigate their application
processes."
