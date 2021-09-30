From The Office Of The Mayor: Resident Visa Announcement A Welcome Decision

Queenstown Lakes Mayor Jim Boult commended the Government, and in particular the Minister of Immigration Kris Faafoi, on today’s announcement of a one-off resident visa for up to 165,000 migrants.

“We have been advocating strongly for the support by central government for our migrant workforce for years. While our support is always with jobs for Kiwis first, the reality is that our economy has been reliant on migrant workers for decades. Put simply there are not enough Kiwis wanting to do the jobs available, and without our wonderful migrant workers we would not have been able to make the contribution to NZ’s economy that we have.”

As such, the Queenstown Lakes District is a richly diverse community made up of people from all over the world who have chosen to set down roots here as well as home-grown Kiwis.

“Businesses in our district have long been heavily reliant on migrant workers – both temporary and those who bring much needed skills – choosing to make Queenstown and the Upper Clutha home. Seeing those folks who want to stay here, who have begun building a life here, struggle with the stress of uncertainty has been heart-breaking. I have spoken much about this in the past, and today I am truly delighted that this announcement has come,” said Mayor Boult.

“Business in our district already have enough of a challenge on their plate now, and I know that they will be relieved and delighted in the knowledge that they can secure these valuable staff permanently. This will give them some confidence to keep pushing through these tough times with good people on board.”

“Once again, my thanks to the Minister and his colleagues for recognising the value these people bring to our communities and our workforce, and for providing some much-needed reassurance,” concluded Mayor Boult.

