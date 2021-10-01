Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Manawatū District Council Not Convinced By Government’s Proposed Three Waters Reform Programme

Friday, 1 October 2021, 11:20 am
Press Release: Manawatu District Council

Manawatū District Council is not convinced by the government’s proposed Three Waters Reform Programme, following overwhelming opposition from community feedback.In a written submission to the Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta, Manawatū District Mayor, Helen Worboys, outlined the reasons for the Council’s position.

 

“This Three Waters Reform Programme, which is government’s preferred model of service delivery, is not in the best interests of the Manawatū Community. This is based on feedback that we have received from our community, our own calculations, and the view of Council,” says Worboys.

 

The community feedback received by 5:00pm on Wednesday 29 September saw 94 percent of respondents opposed the government’s proposal out of a total of 2540 responses.Council’s three waters assets have an estimated current market value (optimised replacement cost) of $329M and these have been paid for by the community. The Department of Internal Affairs dashboard classifies MDC’s operating performance for three waters as “exceeding expectations”. 

 

The view of Council and the community is that our three waters infrastructure and service delivery is not broken and does not need fixing. Ongoing renewals, maintenance and upgrades are budgeted in our 10 Year Plan and 30 Year Asset Management Plans.“The community of the Manawatū have told us that they want our three water services to be owned, managed, built and operated locally, by people who understand our district,” says Worboys.

 

 “We need to be able to be nimble, and make three waters planning decisions in conjunction with roading planning, district planning and with a local economic development lens.”While the removal of associated three waters debt is highlighted as a benefit of the proposal, Worboys says that “any additional borrowing and interest expense would still need to be recovered from ratepayers”, which potentially means ratepayers are worse off once their water entity bill is factored in.

The rural community also highlighted issues around the ownership and management of rural water schemes and raised doubts that committees that manage these schemes would see their current cash reserves reinvested into their assets.Council suggested that while Iwi/Māori have an increased presence under the proposed governance model, Council believes that local Iwi/Māori may lose their voice and influence over three waters decision making in the same way as council would under this proposal. The community also had considerable criticism of the cumbersome governance system, and the lack of democratic accountability.

 

Mayor Worboys has said that the council’s preferred position is to retain the status quo. However, they are prepared to re-look at and further investigate a regional service delivery model for three waters infrastructure.“Preliminary groundwork on a regional model has been undertaken and was progressing. This was put on hold awaiting government direction from the Three Waters Reforms. 

MDC intends to explore a collaborative regional service delivery model in more detail, including what form and function it will take, and to provide this to government during the formal consultation phase for this Three Waters Review,” says Worboys. 

“There are better ways to address the deficit of investment in three waters infrastructure in some parts of the country.”Council has also highlighted the need for strategic alignment of Three Waters reform, Resource Management Act reform and Local Government reform which has just commenced. “The Government has the cart before the horse. It is too late to review what the future of Local Government should be after it has taken about a third of what Councils do away from Councils,” says Worboys.

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Manawatu District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 30/9: 1,249 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato


18 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 975 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far, and one new case has been found in Waikato... More>>



 
 


Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 