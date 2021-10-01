Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Council Calls For Collaboration On Three Waters Reform Proposal

Friday, 1 October 2021, 1:37 pm
Press Release: Kapiti Coast District Council

Kāpiti Coast District Councillors met yesterday to discuss the Government’s Three Waters Reform proposal and are calling for the Government to work constructively with the local government sector on simpler solutions for delivering better water outcomes for communities.

Mayor K Gurunathan says the delivery of three waters – drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater – is incredibly complex and we have real concerns about the proposal.

“Kāpiti has a proven track record of managing its three water assets effectively and planning for future growth. In fact, our approach to demand management and long-term sustainable provision of potable water to the community was highlighted by the Office of the Auditor General in 2018 as being an exemplar of best practice.

“We’ve carried out our due diligence over the past eight weeks and, while we support the need to achieve better outcomes for our community and NZ Inc., it would be remiss of us not to challenge the Government’s proposed model as it does not accurately reflect the Kāpiti situation.”

Under the Government’s proposals to amalgamate the water services of 67 councils nationally into four water service entities, control of most of the Kāpiti Coast District Council’s $548 million three waters assets are to be transferred to Water Service Entity C.

Water Service Entity C covers an area from Gisborne in the North to Tasman in the South and would service around 1 million connections.

“This is a big deal for Kāpiti as our ratepayers have invested a lot in our three waters assets over the years and we have a robust programme in place, with budgets attached, to ensure we meet our community’s needs both now and into the future at an affordable cost.

“Issues such as representation for an on behalf of mana whenua, prioritisation of investment and alignment with individual council priorities and local planning processes, transitional arrangements, how our community voice will be heard within the proposed new entities, and what influence councils will have in setting strategic direction and levels of service are all valid concerns that need to be addressed,” the Mayor says.

“We acknowledge that every councils’ circumstances will be different, and some will need to find new ways to ensure they can afford to deliver and invest in their three water assets in the future. However, we’re not convinced a one-size-fits-all approach is needed.

“The Government already has some tools at its’ disposal, for example Taumata Arowai and funding mechanisms, and we’re up for working collaboratively with the Government to come up with a model that is fit for purpose and serves our communities well. The Government’s proposal is overly complex and would be difficult to implement. Our suggestions are for a far more simple set of responses.

“Council has directed the Chief Executive to provide our feedback to the Government and we look forward to receiving a report once further information and guidance is received from the Government on what the next steps for working with the sector and our communities will look like.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Kapiti Coast District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 30/9: 1,249 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato


18 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland after a period of decline. 975 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far, and one new case has been found in Waikato... More>>



 
 


Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:

National: Launches Plan To Open New Zealand Up
Leader of the Opposition Judith Collins today launched National’s comprehensive plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen New Zealand to the world. Titled ‘Opening Up’, National’s plan outlines a pathway to avoid nationwide lockdowns and then allow most fully vaccinated travellers to and from New Zealand... More>>

ALSO:



Government: Details Of Interest Deductibility Rules Released
The Government has released the draft legislation outlining the details of the policy limiting the deductibility of interest costs on residential property investments.
Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the interest limitation proposals... More>>

ALSO:

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

Land Air Water: Two-thirds Of NZ’s Monitored River Sites Ecologically Impaired

Today, the Land, Air, Water Aotearoa (LAWA) project has released the LAWA River Water Quality National Picture Summary 2021, alongside updated river monitoring result histories for more than 1500 individual sites across New Zealand... More>>


work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 