Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Vaccination Passports Should Be Rejected In New Zealand Churches

Monday, 4 October 2021, 2:02 pm
Press Release: Christian Voice NZ

The use of vaccination passports and segregation in New Zealand would be abhorrent to the core beliefs of Christianity.

Christian Voice New Zealand spokesman Mike Bain believes churches should not accept segregation in the church.

“To have the state say who you can and cannot have in your church is wrong on every level,” Bain said.

“As we look towards the end of lockdowns, the introduction of a vaccine passport essentially creates a two-tier situation for the haves and have nots.

Looking at the way separation is being mooted in government circles this would be impossible from a theological perspective.

This is something that would be unacceptable from the perspective of the Church, and indeed it would be a contradiction of the message of the Gospel.

The thought that someone would be barred from coming to church to hear the gospel is abhorrent.

Our churches are full of the vulnerable and the weird, the wacky that's who Jesus attracts.

It would be difficult and, to just think churches would demand proof that they've been vaccinated is outrageous.

Look at the very nature of the message of Christianity.

It is for the outcasts. It is it is for the vulnerable.

It is for all, and so yes, it's utter madness if churches are asked to bar people who are unvaccinated.

I would hope no church worth its salt would even countenance such a thing.

I have seen reports of churches in places overseas with sections for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

It's so shocking that that's such a thing could even be.

There are all sorts of serious theological issues here as well, aren't there?

Just to name one, which is just very, obvious, is that Jesus Christ himself.

Part of the reason he was so scandalous to people is because of his relationship.

It seems to me to be highly problematic, to say that the Christian Church as followers of Christ, we should theoretically even ban people who are potentially infectious.

It would be a denial in many ways of the very heart of God, as it's revealed to us in the incarnation, and then another message, the central message of the gospel, which is the gospel is for everyone.

It's not just for people who have been vaccinated. It's not for people who are safe, but it's for absolutely all.

To deny people access, to turn them away, it surely must be absolutely unthinkable.

I would be very uncomfortable in the future where certain churches may require people, to prove that they've had a negative task.

It would be wrong to put a barrier up for those seeking Christ.

It should be the church and not the state to decide who should be welcome into Gods House.

To any pastor, priest, minister, Church elder.

When it comes, I urge you to stand firm, to speak out and to proclaim the true gospel is for everyone, not just some.”

 

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Christian Voice NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan


After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>


Covid-19, 4/10: 1,357 Overall Cases, New Case In Waikato, 2 Million Fully Vaccinated


28 new cases of Covid-19 have been discovered in Auckland today, alongside one in Waikato. There are no known new cases in Wellington. 1,065 of the Auckland cases have recovered so far... More>>



 
 



Oxfam: “This Is Where Our Missing Hospitals Are”: New Exposé Of Secretive Tax Havens
The International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) published a new report today exposing the wealthy individuals and multinational corporations using tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of tax... More>>


Government: Considering Next Steps In Three Waters Reforms
Today marks the final day of the two-month long engagement between the Government and local councils on the proposed reforms to New Zealand’s drinking, storm and waste water services. Local Government Minister, Nanaia Mahuta, acknowledged the feedback councils have provided over the engagement period.... More>>

ALSO:

Government: One-off Residence Pathway Provides Certainty To Migrants And Business
The Minister of Immigration, Kris Faafoi, has today announced the 2021 Resident Visa, a one-off, simplified pathway to residence for around 165,000 migrants currently in New Zealand. “We are providing a way forward for our migrant families who have been long disrupted by COVID-19... More>>

ALSO:


Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>


Children's Commissioner: Transformation Of OT Can’t Come Soon EnoughThe Government’s commitment to “transform” a dysfunctional Oranga Tamariki is welcome and change must be concrete and urgent for children who need help now, the Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner say... More>>

ALSO:

work Join ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add Join ScoopCitizen
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 