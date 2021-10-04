Early Learning Centres Need Clarity Before Auckland Level 3 Re-opening

The Early Childhood Council is calling for clarity on plans to allow more children to attend Auckland early learning in Level 3.

“Providers are happy to play their part in re-opening - but we’re on the front line. To re-assure parents and teachers, we want clear, timely advice from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health, unlike previous level changes,” said acting ECC CEO Sue Kurtovich.

“There’s very little time left with centres set to open on Wednesday. No-one’s done this before - providers need clear guidance on managing the health risk, and preparing their staff and parents.”

The ECC is asking for clear guidance on managing parent demand and ten-children bubbles, and mask wearing and teacher COVID-19 test requirements.

“We want to put parents' minds at rest,” said Sue Kurtovich.

© Scoop Media

