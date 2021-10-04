Early Learning Centres Need Clarity Before Auckland Level 3 Re-opening
Monday, 4 October 2021, 4:55 pm
Press Release: Early Childhood Council
The Early Childhood Council is calling for clarity on
plans to allow more children to attend Auckland early
learning in Level 3.
“Providers are happy to play
their part in re-opening - but we’re on the front line. To
re-assure parents and teachers, we want clear, timely advice
from the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health,
unlike previous level changes,” said acting ECC CEO Sue
Kurtovich.
“There’s very little time left with
centres set to open on Wednesday. No-one’s done this
before - providers need clear guidance on managing the
health risk, and preparing their staff and
parents.”
The ECC is asking for clear guidance on
managing parent demand and ten-children bubbles, and mask
wearing and teacher COVID-19 test requirements.
“We
want to put parents' minds at rest,” said Sue
Kurtovich.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>
Gordon Campbell: On National’s Covid Re-opening Plan
After banging for what has seemed an eternity about how the government doesn’t have a plan for removing restrictions and re-opening the country, National’s own re-opening “plan” unveiled yesterday was always likely to be an anti-climax. No surprise about that. Even so, much of the plan’s content read more like a series of Buzzfeed listicles than a co-ordinated series of logically sequenced steps.... More>>