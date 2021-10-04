Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Pathway Leaves Business In The Cold

Monday, 4 October 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber

Government’s phased, 3-stage transition plan to slowly lift restrictions, leaves business desperate for revenue, burdened with debt, shortchanged in the financial support being offered.

“I’m disappointed and frustrated that policymakers and politicians are not listening to business to develop a fairer, more balanced approach to secure commercial, employment and economic outcomes for the good of all, not just responding to health risks,” says Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett. “Extension of the wage subsidy for employees and the resurgence payment for employers to only partially offset weekly overheads does not cut it.

“If vaccination is the way out of restrictions, then government needs to enable businesses to implement the no jab no job regime, get access to saliva testing and do the right thing as the country’s biggest employer and get all your staff vaccinated at once.”

