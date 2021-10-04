Pathway Leaves Business In The Cold
Monday, 4 October 2021, 4:56 pm
Press Release: Auckland Business Chamber
Government’s phased, 3-stage transition plan to slowly
lift restrictions, leaves business desperate for revenue,
burdened with debt, shortchanged in the financial support
being offered.
“I’m disappointed and frustrated
that policymakers and politicians are not listening to
business to develop a fairer, more balanced approach to
secure commercial, employment and economic outcomes for the
good of all, not just responding to health risks,” says
Auckland Business Chamber CEO, Michael Barnett. “Extension
of the wage subsidy for employees and the resurgence payment
for employers to only partially offset weekly overheads does
not cut it.
“If vaccination is the way out of
restrictions, then government needs to enable businesses to
implement the no jab no job regime, get access to saliva
testing and do the right thing as the country’s biggest
employer and get all your staff vaccinated at
once.”
