Habitat For Humanity To Build Further 40 Homes Due To Government PHO Funding

Habitat for Humanity New Zealand is delighted to have successfully secured additional loan support from the Government to provide 40 new homes to families of modest means.

Under the Progressive Home Ownership (PHO) programme, Habitat will receive a $13.8 million zero-interest loan from the Government which will partially fund the construction, or purchase, of homes in Dunedin, Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Nelson and Auckland.

“We are thrilled to have secured this loan funding, which will be used to make a transformational difference for 40 families in housing need,” says Alan Thorp, Group CEO, Habitat for Humanity New Zealand.

“A home is fundamental enabler to strong and stable communities, and being able to partner with Government in this way means we can further achieve our vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to live.”

In total, Habitat has secured in excess of $22 million for the provision of 73 houses from the Government-provisioned PHO programme.

Habitat has been delivering its own rent-to-buy programme in New Zealand for almost 30 years and helped 530 families into home ownership over this period, separate to the Government funded PHO programme.

Habitat selects families for the PHO programme based on their housing need, willingness to partner and potential to fulfil the requirements of the programme.

