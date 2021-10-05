Habitat For Humanity To Build Further 40 Homes Due To Government PHO Funding
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 9:44 am
Press Release: Habitat for Humanity
Habitat for Humanity New Zealand is delighted to have
successfully secured additional loan support from the
Government to provide 40 new homes to families of modest
means.
Under the Progressive Home Ownership (PHO)
programme, Habitat will receive a $13.8 million
zero-interest loan from the Government which will partially
fund the construction, or purchase, of homes in Dunedin,
Waikato, Bay of Plenty, Wellington, Nelson and
Auckland.
“We are thrilled to have secured this loan
funding, which will be used to make a transformational
difference for 40 families in housing need,” says Alan
Thorp, Group CEO, Habitat for Humanity New
Zealand.
“A home is fundamental enabler to strong
and stable communities, and being able to partner with
Government in this way means we can further achieve our
vision of a world where everyone has a decent place to
live.”
In total, Habitat has secured in excess of
$22 million for the provision of 73 houses from the
Government-provisioned PHO programme.
Habitat has been
delivering its own rent-to-buy programme in New Zealand for
almost 30 years and helped 530 families into home ownership
over this period, separate to the Government funded PHO
programme.
Habitat selects families for the PHO
programme based on their housing need, willingness to
partner and potential to fulfil the requirements of the
programme.
