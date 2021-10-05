Political Parties Cannot Be Trusted To Reform Party Funding
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 10:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is warning the Government against
taxpayer funding for political parties, which will be
considered in a newly-announced
review of electoral
law.
Union
spokesman Louis Houlbrooke presents four reasons to oppose
taxpayer funding for political
parties:
Morally wrong: “Taxpayers
should not be forced to fund political parties that they
find reprehensible. We expect our money to be spent on
services, not party political
propaganda.”
Corrupted process:
“Kris Faafoi says he will be reaching out to political
parties for ideas on this review. But elected political
parties – the very same ones who will vote on this reform
– have a vested interest in cementing their place in
Parliament and maximising their revenue. Of course
politicians on the left and right will jump at the chance of
getting taxpayer money, but that doesn’t make it a good
idea.”
Entrenches power: “Elected
political parties already have a massive advantage over
political outsiders thanks to their Parliamentary funding.
Giving money to the private wings of these parties will only
serve to further disadvantage outside voices during
elections.”
Erodes grassroots
democracy: “If political parties are given
taxpayer money, they will be less dependent on membership
dues and cake stall fundraisers, reducing the incentive to
act according to their members’ values. That’s a
disaster for democracy. Guaranteed taxpayer funding for
political parties will result in a less accountable,
Wellington-centric political
environment.”
© Scoop Media
New Zealand's grassroots campaign for lower taxes and less government waste
The New Zealand Taxpayers' Union is an independent activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. It's here to fight government waste and make sure New Zealanders get value for money from their tax dollar. New Zealanders are invited to join and donate at http://taxpayers.org.nz
Gordon Campbell: On Lifting The Lockdowns, And The Covid Pill
One can sympathise with firms struggling under the financial stress caused by Covid restrictions. Yet business (and other critics)appear to be demanding that the government produce a plan for re-opening that will still somehow (a) control the virus at a tolerable level while (b) delivering “certainty” to business no seriously bad consequences would ensue. Those demands seem deluded. Anyone can announce that at X level of vaccination, Y restrictions would be removed. Yet if the infection numbers then explode as a result, the outcome could well be worse for the community and hospitality industry alike... More>>
Covid-19 & Government: Auckland Restrictions Eased In Steps
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has today set out a roadmap for Auckland to carefully move out of current Covid-19 restrictions. Alert Level 3 and 4 restrictions in Auckland have helped control the Delta outbreak over the past seven weeks while New Zealanders ramped up their vaccination rates... More>>