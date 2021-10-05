Political Parties Cannot Be Trusted To Reform Party Funding

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is warning the Government against taxpayer funding for political parties, which will be considered in a newly-announced review of electoral law.

Union spokesman Louis Houlbrooke presents four reasons to oppose taxpayer funding for political parties:

Morally wrong: “Taxpayers should not be forced to fund political parties that they find reprehensible. We expect our money to be spent on services, not party political propaganda.”

Corrupted process: “Kris Faafoi says he will be reaching out to political parties for ideas on this review. But elected political parties – the very same ones who will vote on this reform – have a vested interest in cementing their place in Parliament and maximising their revenue. Of course politicians on the left and right will jump at the chance of getting taxpayer money, but that doesn’t make it a good idea.”

Entrenches power: “Elected political parties already have a massive advantage over political outsiders thanks to their Parliamentary funding. Giving money to the private wings of these parties will only serve to further disadvantage outside voices during elections.”

Erodes grassroots democracy: “If political parties are given taxpayer money, they will be less dependent on membership dues and cake stall fundraisers, reducing the incentive to act according to their members’ values. That’s a disaster for democracy. Guaranteed taxpayer funding for political parties will result in a less accountable, Wellington-centric political environment.”

© Scoop Media