Mayor Goff Welcomes Vaccine Certificate Announcement
Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 4:05 pm
Press Release: Office of the Mayor of Auckland
Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the government’s
announcement that vaccine certificates will be adopted in
New Zealand and required at high-risk events from
November.
“Vaccines are the most important tool we
have to protect our communities from COVID-19 and help
reduce the risk of further lockdowns,” Mayor Goff
says.
“Proof of vaccination status will provide more
certainty for businesses and events organisers as we head
into summer, and will reassure those who are attending and
working at high-risk events.
“If you haven’t yet
been vaccinated, now is the time to get it done so you can
enjoy activities like festivals and concerts over summer.
Hospitality venues such as bars and restaurants may also
require a vaccine certificate for people to enter the
premises.
“I strongly urge everyone who has not yet
been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.
“To be
fully vaccinated and fully protected in time for summer, you
need to get your first dose this month. The best time to go
is today.
“A high rate of vaccination is key to all
of us being able to look forward to an enjoyable summer free
from lockdowns and able to spend time with family, friends
and loved
ones.”
