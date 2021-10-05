Mayor Goff Welcomes Vaccine Certificate Announcement

Mayor Phil Goff has welcomed the government’s announcement that vaccine certificates will be adopted in New Zealand and required at high-risk events from November.

“Vaccines are the most important tool we have to protect our communities from COVID-19 and help reduce the risk of further lockdowns,” Mayor Goff says.

“Proof of vaccination status will provide more certainty for businesses and events organisers as we head into summer, and will reassure those who are attending and working at high-risk events.

“If you haven’t yet been vaccinated, now is the time to get it done so you can enjoy activities like festivals and concerts over summer. Hospitality venues such as bars and restaurants may also require a vaccine certificate for people to enter the premises.

“I strongly urge everyone who has not yet been vaccinated to do so as soon as possible.

“To be fully vaccinated and fully protected in time for summer, you need to get your first dose this month. The best time to go is today.

“A high rate of vaccination is key to all of us being able to look forward to an enjoyable summer free from lockdowns and able to spend time with family, friends and loved ones.”

