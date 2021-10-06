Independent Tick For NPDC’s Prudent Financial Management
Wednesday, 6 October 2021, 12:37 pm
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council
NPDC’s finances, including plans to pay for 10-Year
Plan investments such as $248 million to Fix our Plumbing,
have got the independent tick of approval from international
ratings agency S&P Global.
The agency has
reconfirmed NPDC’s AA+ Stable credit rating, the highest
possible rating for councils in Aotearoa.
S&P
Global expected NPDC to “continue to prudently manage”
its budgets and debt as it invested more in infrastructure,
the agency said in its report.
NPDC’s exceptional
financial position was also supported by the district’s
Perpetual Investment Fund (PIF), which hit a record $346
million in the last financial year and cut the total rates
requirement by $9m.
“New Plymouth's liquidity, which
is buttressed by its $346 million PIF, remains excellent,”
said the report.
The AA+ stable rating reflects the
sound financial approach to fixing long-term infrastructure
issues while managing debt for future residents, said NPDC
Chief Financial Officer Joy Buckingham.
“This shows
we’re paying close attention to our financial position as
we manage assets valued at $3.5 billion on an operating
budget of about $177m. It also allows us to be flexible in
continuing to build a Sustainable Lifestyle Capital while
moving toward a post-Covid world, so that our district
remains a great place where our kids want to live and
work,” said Ms Buckingham.
Read the full S&P
Global report here S&P
Global report
NPDC
