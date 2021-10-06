Te Ōhaakii Ā Hine-National Network Supports Investment Into Prevention Of Sexual Violence.

Te Ōhaakii ā Hine-National Network Ending Sexual Violence Together supports the Government investment into the prevention of sexual violence.

Te Ōhaakii ā Hine-National Network Ending Sexual Violence Together (TOAH-NNEST) is the national network for those working to eliminate Sexual Violence in Aotearoa New Zealand. We applaud the Government’s announcement on Sunday that there is to be a considerable injection of funding (nearly $45M) into a fit for purpose sexual violence primary prevention system. Of particular note is the $11.7 M set aside for Kaupapa Māori approaches to tackling this issue. As an organisation committed to Te Tiriti o Waitangi, we are glad to see ACC finally starting to enact their obligations towards Tangata Whenua.

“We have been advocating for successive governments to recognise that Māori need to be able to make decisions for Māori and to be provided with equitable resources for the design and implementation of their own solutions, to achieve greater well-being through the total elimination of mahi tūkino (sexual violence). We look forward to engaging with Government as to how the funding can be most usefully applied to enable Māori communities to lead the way.” Joy Te Wiata spokesperson for Ngā Kaitiaki Mauri.

The sexual violence sector has been advocating for investment into primary prevention over many years because we know harmful sexual behaviour can be prevented from occurring in the first place and that people who harm, can change their behaviour. We acknowledge the Government’s appointment of the Minister for Prevention of Family Violence and Sexual Violence, Hon. Marama Davidson, as part of an intentional thrust to eliminate sexual violence.

“The harm that is done to victims must stop and that will require a concerted effort by our team of 5 million to help change the cultural norms that allow sexual violence to happen” Maggy Tai Rākena, Tauiwi Caucus Chairperson.

Sexual Violence is a solvable problem, there is help for victims to heal and help for those who harm others to stop their abusive behaviours and to contribute safely to their communities. It is estimated that Aotearoa spends $6.9M pa on picking up the pieces on the harm done by sexual violence. This pales in comparison to the ongoing impacts on the lives of victims of sexual violence.

The specialist sexual violence sector cannot solve this problem alone but stands ready and willing to support Government and all of the community to learn how to prevent, identify and address abuse.

“We need to strengthen those protective factors we know contribute to the reduction of sexual violence, to change harmful gender norms, and ultimately contribute to the creation of an Aotearoa New Zealand envisioned by our tipuna and ancestors who signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi” Joy Te Wiata spokesperson for Ngā Kaitiaki Mauri.

“TOAH-NNEST considers this budget allocation a win. It has been our collective effort over decades with successive governments, to raise awareness of the extent of the issue, where-ever possible to build collaborative partnerships, and to advocate for the change we know is possible. We thank the ACC Injury Prevention team for hearing our moemoea – dream that a world without sexual violence is achievable” Maggy Tai Rākena, Tauiwi Caucus Chairperson.

Where to get help:

Safe to talk - 0800 044 334, free text 4334, webchat and info at www.safetotalk.nz, email support@safetotalk.nz (24/7)

Police 111

Oranga Tamariki 0508 326 459, lines are open 24/7, or email us at contact@ot.govt.nz

TuWahine–KaupapaMāori Crisis Service – 09 838 8700

Rape Crisis – 0800 88 33 00 for support after rape or sexual assault

KorowaiTumanako–KaupapaMāori Survivorand Harmful SexualBehaviourSupport Service website: https://www.korowaitumanako.org/Email:korowai@korowaitumanako.org

TePunaOranga–KaupapaMāori Crisis Service - 0800 222 042 Email: info@tepunaoranga.co.nz

Male Survivors Aotearoa – support for the well-being of male survivors of sexual abuse www.malesurvivor.nz

Shama - National Sexual Harm Support Service for ethinic communities call on 07 8433810 or text 022 1359545 https://shama.org.nz/how-we-help/national-response-for-sexual-harm/

Shakti Crisis Line – 0800 742 584 for migrant or refugee women living with family violence (24/7)

Women’s Refuge Crisis Line – 0800 733 843 (0800 REFUGE) for women living with violence, or in fear, in their relationship or family (24/7)

