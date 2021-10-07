COVID Is Not Stalking The Vulnerable
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 12:35 pm
Press Release: NZ Council of Christian Social Services
There’s a narrative that’s slipped into usage in the
daily 1pm media updates - that “COVID is seeking out the
vulnerable.”
It is not. The COVID-19 coronavirus
cannot distinguish between postcodes, ethnicity or
socio-economic distinctions – or any other demographic.
Are the vulnerable communities of Aotearoa New Zealand more
at risk? Absolutely. That’s because of the societal
infrastructure that has become embedded in this country over
decades. Years of less-than-liveable incomes, lack of
secure, safe and affordable housing, and rapidly declining
access to affordable nutritious food are behind the
vulnerability of a growing number of New
Zealanders.
While the talk of a vulnerability-stalking
virus may be an attempt to encourage those most at risk to
get vaccinated, it’s not accurate and it’s not
helpful.
It’s understandable that the focus of the
nation’s decisionmakers is on the battle against COVID-19.
The battle is real. But so are the inequalities in our
society that sees the poor and vulnerable paying a bigger
price than everyone else. It’s time to stop imbuing
COVID-19 with attributes it doesn’t have. It’s time to
get real about fixing the infrastructure of inequality:
liveable incomes; quality, genuinely affordable housing;
access to nutritious, affordable food – for all. Bringing
forward the slated 2022 benefit increases to this side of
Christmas would be one good step
forward.
© Scoop Media
Join the Scoop Citizen Community
20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:
Become a member
Find out more
Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist
So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>
Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16
With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>