Gordon Campbell | Parliament TV | Parliament Today | News Video | Crime | Employers | Housing | Immigration | Legal | Local Govt. | Maori | Welfare | Unions | Youth | Search

 

Oxfam, Amnesty And ActionStation React To Govt Announcement Today Re Afghanistan

Thursday, 7 October 2021, 4:40 pm
Press Release: Oxfam NZ

 

In response to the Government's announcement today on Afghanistan, the collective voice of 61 organisations, individuals and leaders including ActionStation, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand and Oxfam Aotearoa said:

“We welcome the Government's decision to evacuate the remaining people from Afghanistan who have been issued visas. This provides some hope to those with connections to Aotearoa New Zealand that our government will not leave them behind. However, the Government should and can do more.

“For the people of Afghanistan, crises are being stacked one on top of the other: hunger, displacement, conflict and Covid-19. Basic services are collapsing and resources are stretched thin due to the increased health needs. There are ongoing reports of gross human rights abuses. Women, girls and those who have worked to promote human rights, democracy and education are among the people most at risk. The extent of the evacuations announced today will not protect many whose lives are in danger.

“Aotearoa can and must stand with those most at risk, and in addition to the Government’s announcement, we ask for more. We ask for an urgent increase in humanitarian and development support; Establish and ensure safe pathways of relocation and resettlement for a wider group of Afghan nationals to New Zealand; Establish formal mechanisms to liaise and consult meaningfully with the Afghan community here in Aotearoa New Zealand; and Lead international efforts.

“Long-term engagement and a clear strategy are needed. The situation in Afghanistan, which we have been part of for the past twenty years, won’t be fixed overnight. The New Zealand government must present a clear strategy as to how it will help the international effort to uphold the rights and dignity of the Afghan people.”

Earlier this month, 61 organisations and leaders banded together in an open letter to Minister Nanaia Mahuta calling for the Government to increase aid and to open the way for people fleeing Afghanistan. In addition, ActionStation, Amnesty International Aotearoa New Zealand and Oxfam Aotearoa submitted a petition to Minister Twyford that had over 21,000 signatures calling for the Government to “Act for Afghanistan”.

The group has invited Minister Mahuta to a roundtable discussion next week to ensure the conversation continues.

“To all those who came together and raised their voice for the people of Afghanistan, thank you. Kiwis have an enormous amount of empathy and compassion. It is disappointing to see a Government that asks its citizens to ‘be kind’, but is yet to do the same.”

© Scoop Media

Join the Scoop Citizen Community

20 years of independent publishing is a milestone, but your support is essential to keep Scoop thriving. We are building on our offering with thedig.nz our new In-depth Engaged Journalism platform. Now, more than ever sustainable financial support of the Scoop Foundation for Public Interest Journalism will help to keep these vital and participatory media services running.
Find out more and join us:

Become a member Find out more
Find more from Oxfam NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On Korea’s March To Global Cultural Domination, Plus A K-pop Playlist


So far, South Korea’s culture industries seem to be pandemic proof. They’re also winning huge global audiences, and not merely large domestic ones. In recent years, South Korea’s TV series (Squid Game, Descendants of The Sun) and movies ( Parasite, Oldboy, The Handmaiden) have become global hits. However, it has been the music industry spearheaded by the group BTS that has made the deepest impression on Western audiences, and on a scale unseen since the hey-day of the Beatles... More>>


Covid-19 & Government: Big Vaccination Drive Leading To A National Day Of Action On October 16


With over half the eligible population now fully vaccinated and more than 80% with at least one dose, we’ve all got to do our bit reach the remaining 20%, COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins says “We’ve got a plan and to make it work we’re asking everyone to contribute to a big, nationwide push for vaccination... More>>



 
 


Government: Next Steps In Supporting Visa Holders To Leave Afghanistan
Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has announced New Zealand will send a Special Representative for Afghanistan to the Middle East to support New Zealand citizens, permanent residents and other visa holders who want to leave Afghanistan as the humanitarian situation on the ground continues to deteriorate... More>>

RNZ: PM announces Covid-19 vaccine certificate
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says Cabinet has agreed to the use of vaccine certificates in New Zealand. New Zealand's "vaccine passport" is likely to be a digital Covid-19 vaccination certificate containing a QR code... More>>

ALSO:

Government: To Review Electoral Law
Minister of Justice Kris Faafoi has announced the Government will review New Zealand’s electoral laws to ensure the rules remain fit for purpose and meet the needs of the next generation of voters... More>>

ALSO:



Children's Commissioner: Call For Mandatory Vaccination Of Children’s WorkforceThe Children’s Commissioner and Assistant Māori Commissioner are calling for a plan for the mandatory vaccination of teachers and the entire children’s workforce in New Zealand... More>>

Fundraising Institute NZ: Charities Being Called Out For Anti-vaccination Campaign

The Fundraising Institute is slamming registered charities, that benefit from Government tax-free status, for actively campaigning against the Government’s Covid-19 vaccination programme... More>>

Government: Counter-Terrorism Bill Passes Into Law

Minister of Justice, Kris Faafoi, has welcomed the Counter-Terrorism Legislation Bill which passed its third reading at Parliament today, giving enforcement agencies greater powers to protect New Zealanders from terrorist activity... More>>

work Get your team onto ScoopPro
 
Submit News / Press Releases
 
person_add ScoopCitizen / Become a Supporter
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 