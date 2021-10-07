Michael Wood Mad To Keep Burning Money On Ghost Bridge
Thursday, 7 October 2021, 4:41 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union
The New Zealand Taxpayers’
Union is appalled by reports that the
Government is still
paying a consortium of contractors to
complete designs of Auckland’s scrapped cycle
bridge.
Union spokesman Louis
Houlbrooke says, “In June, we learned that $37 million had
been spent on the cycle bridge. Within four months, that
figure leapt to $51 million, with no sight of shovels in the
ground. And now, even though Michael Wood says he’s
scrapped the project, he’s still burning money to finish
the design!”
“We’re spending millions only to
get some pretty pictures of a bridge that will never be
built. It’s the type of absurd spending that
only happens when you’re dealing with
‘other people’s money’. The cycle bridge has been
consigned to the dustbin of political history and no want
wants to gaze at designs of what could have
been.”
“It’s time to end this rort and move on.
Tell the engineers and consultants to put down their pencils
and find work on projects New Zealanders actually
want.”
